Registration open for Capture the Flag competition

Kaspersky has opened registration for its new Kaspersky{CTF} Capture the Flag competition, inviting academic and corporate teams from around the globe to compete in a battle of skill, strategy and innovation.

The competition will run in five regional streams, with the winning teams of each stream getting a unique opportunity to join the finals as part of Kaspersky’s Security Analyst Summit in Thailand on 25 to 28 October, and compete for an $18 000 prize pool.

In an era where cyberthreats continue to evolve, Kaspersky remains committed to fostering cybersecurity talent and upskilling cybersecurity professionals worldwide to help them counter the constantly developing threat landscape.

In May, Kaspersky hosted SAS CTF (Security Analyst Summit Capture the Flag) qualifiers for the community of cybersecurity researchers, defining eight teams that will meet at the finals. The new CTF competition – Kaspersky{CTF} – is designed to reach out to an even broader audience of researchers and bring together teams from academic and corporate fields, offering a platform for both rising talents and established experts to test their skills on a grand scale.

Registration for the competition is open for the participating teams, here. To register their team, potential participants should choose one of the regional streams:

North America, South America and the Caribbean

Europe

The Middle East, Turkiye and Africa

Russia and the CIS

Asia and Oceania

To complete the registration, all participants will have to verify their affiliation with a recognised institution or organisation, using emails with corporate or academic domains.

On 30 and 31 August, the teams, that passed the registration, will step up to the 24-hour online CTF tournament that will define regional winners. During the challenge, they will face cutting-edge cybersecurity tasks, ranging from cryptography and reverse engineering to web security, and undoubtedly AI.

The winners of five regional Kaspersky{CTF} streams will have an opportunity to receive an exclusive invitation and travel coverage to the SAS CTF 2025 on-site finals in Thailand to compete for the main prize together with eight SAS CTF finalists.

“Organisations supporting or participating in CTFs not only strengthen internal cyber capabilities but also signal a proactive commitment to talent development and industry leadership. For young researchers, Kaspersky{CTF} is a unique opportunity to meet the real-world challenges and realise that work in cybersecurity is worth it,” comments Igor Kuznetsov, director of Kaspersky’s Global Research & Analysis Team.

mance at SAS CTF finals.