Saffers embrace tech as a tool for progress

South Africans are not just keeping pace with global tech trends, they’re embracing them with confidence.

According to the latest YouGov Profiles data, analysed by consumer insights agency KLA, South Africans have shown consistently positive attitudes toward emerging technology between 2021 and 2025.

The findings reveal a nation that sees technology not as a threat, but as a tool for progress.

The survey explored shifts in sentiment over a four-year period and compared local attitudes to those in other developed and developing countries. From 5G to AI and immersive technologies like Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR/VR), South Africans are showing high levels of optimism, utility, and curiosity – offering a unique opportunity for tech brands and service providers.

The data shows that 86% of South Africans in 2025 agree that 5G improves their digital experience, and 78% believe that having 5G benefits their life in many ways. Rather than being seen as just a faster network, 5G is now viewed as an enabler of better digital experiences.

AI is also gaining traction, with 68% of respondents stating they think AI is just the next step in evolution – up from 62% in 2021.

Similarly, 64% of people agree that AR/VR helps users experience new things, compared to 59% in 2021.

The study points to consistency in the local market: while global narratives around AI and privacy have shifted, South African sentiment has remained relatively steady, or improved, across all key metrics. The trust is not just intact, it’s growing.

According to KLA, this steady progression suggests that South Africans’ trust in technology hasn’t just endured, it’s deepened. This provides a strong foundation for innovation that’s practical, inclusive, and locally relevant.

When compared to global counterparts, South Africa’s tech optimism stands out in several ways. The country’s mobile-first mindset remains strong, especially when contrasted with more diversified usage patterns in developed markets. There’s also a notable level of trust in AI, particularly compared to more sceptical attitudes seen in countries like Germany, France, and the UK. Meanwhile, South African consumers show strong enthusiasm for AR/VR technologies, despite lower device ownership than in Western markets.

For fintech startups, telco providers, app developers and smart device manufacturers, the South African market is primed and ready, but it demands more than just flashy innovation. South African consumers want tech that works, simplifies life, and is easy to use. Every product should be optimised for mobile connectivity and designed with usability in mind.

Communication also matters – people want to understand how these technologies work and why they matter. And above all, consumers are looking for real impact: they want tech that improves education, creates access, and reduces inequality.