Leadership shake-up at Rain

Brandon Leigh, founder and CEO of rain, has stepped away from his executive position and moved into a strategic advisory role on the board. Conrad Leigh, previously the chief operating officer, has been appointed as the company’s new CEO.

Brandon Leigh will take on the role of CEO at rainx, a global technology company, where he’ll focus on product design and driving international expansion.

“Building rain from a few people and a coffee machine to what it is now has been incredibly rewarding,” said Brandon Leigh. “Conrad has played a critical role both operationally and strategically, and I have every confidence that he’s the ideal leader to guide rain to future successes.”

Conrad Leigh comments: “I’m excited to guide rain into its next chapter and build upon Brandon’s exceptional foundations. We have strong momentum, and I look forward to leading the team as we take rain to greater heights.”