Luno debuts tokenised US stocks

Luno has launched international tokenised stocks and ETFs, which will be available for South Africans in early August 2025.

Through Luno, South Africans will have easy access to more than 60 of the world’s most valuable US-listed companies and indices, without needing to transfer funds offshore or wait for US trading hours.

“Until now, access to global financial markets has been locked behind red tape and legacy systems,” says Christo de Wit, country manager for South Africa at Luno. “With tokenised stocks, we’re offering South African investors easy access to global investments any time of the day or night.”

Customers will be able to buy Luno’s tokenised stocks directly in rand, without needing to convert foreign currency or pay foreign exchange fees. Instant settlement is also available, with no lock-in periods, meaning assets remain liquid.

In addition, investors can access tokenised fractional shares from as little as R20 in the world’s most valuable companies. Instead of paying almost R4 000 for an Apple share, for instance, you can buy just a portion, making global investing affordable for all South Africans.

“The introduction of tokenised stocks builds on Luno’s mission to create a fairer, more inclusive financial system, one built for the modern African investor,” explains de Wit.

The tokenised assets are backed by real shares held in regulated custody through Luno’s integration with global partners, including Kraken’s xStocks and Backed Finance.

Tokenised stocks represent digital versions of traditional shares, allowing investors to buy and sell portions of companies through blockchain technology.

“This represents a fundamental shift in how we think about investing,” explained de Wit. “We’re not just digitising old processes – we’re reimagining what’s possible when you combine improved technology with investor needs.”

Tokenised stocks will be available to customers in South Africa, with plans to expand to Nigeria and other African markets.