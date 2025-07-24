Trump administration make AI a priority

US president Donald Trump has signed three new executive orders aimed at strenthening the US’s dominance in the artificial intelligence (AI) landscape.

The executive orders come hours after the government released a National AI Action Plan that details strategies to accelerate AI innovation, build US-based AI infrastructure, and empower the country to lead in AI diplomacy and security.

“Today, a new frontier of scientific discovery lies before us, defined by transformative technologies such as artificial intelligence,” says Trump, in the preamble to the document. “Breakthroughs in these fields have the potential to reshape the global balance of power, spark entirely new industries, and revolutionise the way we live and work.

“As our global competitors race to exploit these technologies, it is a national security imperative for the US to achieve and maintain unquestioned and unchallenged global technological dominance. To secure our future, we must harness the full power of American innovation.”

The executive orders bar the federal government from buying AI tools it considered ideologically biased, speed up the permitting process for major AI infrastructure projects, and promte the export of US AI products around the world.