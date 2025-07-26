Analyst SCP at PnP – Western Cape Cape Town

Introduction

To drive commercial processes and financial reconciliations within the supply chain function, with a strong focus on identifying income opportunities through data analysis, financial reporting, and project tracking.

Duties & Responsibilities

Revenue Process

Execute monthly supplier revenue calculations and billing

Perform monthly and quarterly reconciliations of supply chain revenues

Investigate and resolve variances between actuals and forecasts/budgets

Ensure accuracy in financial postings related to supply chain activities

Project Tracking

Monitor the financial impact of supply chain projects

Track milestones, budgets, and ROI of initiatives

Provide regular updates to stakeholders on project performance

Analytical Processes

Develop and maintain dashboards and reports to monitor KPIs

Conduct scenario analysis and forecasting to support decision-making

Provide insights on supply chain performance and profitability

Desired Experience & Qualification

Degree/Diploma in Finance, Accounting, Supply Chain, or related fields

3-5 years of experience in a Supply Chain Commercial or Finance role

Experience with financial reconciliations and reporting

Exposure to project tracking and performance analysis

Strong analytical and financial modeling skills

Proficiency in Excel, Power BI, and ERP systems (e.g., SAP, Oracle)

Understanding of supply chain operations and cost drivers

Ability to understand all business stakeholders, their environment and how it impacts Supply Chain commercial and finance

Ability to analyse & understand detailed information and draw conclusions

Ability to plan and co-ordinate multiple tasks

Ability to work cross-functionally

Competencies

Communication skills

Analytical and Conceptual thinking

Problem solving & Numerical reasoning

Influencing & Negotiation

Commercial Orientation/ Applied Business Numeracy

Delegation

Managing performance

Coaching skills

Organizing resources

Controlling utilization of resources and operational activities

Time-Management

Structured individual with the ability to deal with ambiguity

Attention to detail while having the ability to see the bigger picture and drive strategy

Drive & encourage Teamwork

Sense of urgency

Resilience and determination

Initiative and self-starter

Creative problem solver

Mature approach to Conflict Management

Leadership attributes, being an inspirational leader and leading with a vision

