Analyst SCP at PnP

Introduction
To drive commercial processes and financial reconciliations within the supply chain function, with a strong focus on identifying income opportunities through data analysis, financial reporting, and project tracking.
Duties & Responsibilities
Revenue Process
Execute monthly supplier revenue calculations and billing
Perform monthly and quarterly reconciliations of supply chain revenues
Investigate and resolve variances between actuals and forecasts/budgets
Ensure accuracy in financial postings related to supply chain activities
Project Tracking
Monitor the financial impact of supply chain projects
Track milestones, budgets, and ROI of initiatives
Provide regular updates to stakeholders on project performance
Analytical Processes
Develop and maintain dashboards and reports to monitor KPIs
Conduct scenario analysis and forecasting to support decision-making
Provide insights on supply chain performance and profitability
Desired Experience & Qualification
Degree/Diploma in Finance, Accounting, Supply Chain, or related fields
3-5 years of experience in a Supply Chain Commercial or Finance role
Experience with financial reconciliations and reporting
Exposure to project tracking and performance analysis
Strong analytical and financial modeling skills
Proficiency in Excel, Power BI, and ERP systems (e.g., SAP, Oracle)
Understanding of supply chain operations and cost drivers
Ability to understand all business stakeholders, their environment and how it impacts Supply Chain commercial and finance
Ability to analyse & understand detailed information and draw conclusions
Ability to plan and co-ordinate multiple tasks
Ability to work cross-functionally
Competencies
Communication skills
Analytical and Conceptual thinking
Problem solving & Numerical reasoning
Influencing & Negotiation
Commercial Orientation/ Applied Business Numeracy
Delegation
Managing performance
Coaching skills
Organizing resources
Controlling utilization of resources and operational activities
Time-Management
Structured individual with the ability to deal with ambiguity
Attention to detail while having the ability to see the bigger picture and drive strategy
Drive & encourage Teamwork
Sense of urgency
Resilience and determination
Initiative and self-starter
Creative problem solver
Mature approach to Conflict Management
Leadership attributes, being an inspirational leader and leading with a vision