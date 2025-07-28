How to deliver growth as executive confidence dips

Executive leaders are tempered in their optimism about economic growth and their own organisation’s top-line growth, with the Gartner Executive Confidence Barometer totaling just49.8 out of 100 in the second quarter of 2025.

Chief financial officers (CFOs) have a critical role in helping these executives navigate uncertain economic conditions.

Gartner’s Executive Confidence Barometer is calculated from executives’ rating about the favorability of the current environment for their organizations’ performance (rated on a 1 to 5 favorability scale and then normalized to a 100-point scale).

The survey of 253 cross functional respondents, largely from Europe (n=94) and North America (n=146), showed that European executives were more pessimistic about growth prospects, with a 43.0 confidence reading, than their North American counterparts who had a 53.8 confidence reading (see Figure 1).

“Approximately three quarters of executives are recalibrating their top-line growth expectations down since the start of the year,” says Randeep Rathindran, distinguished vice-president: research in the Gartner Finance practice. “However, a lot of the trends slowing growth – such as tepid demand growth, high input costs and expensive capital – have been present for much longer.”

Gartner’s Executive Confidence Barometer Reading

Fifty-nine percent of executives reported reduced demand from existing customers among the top three greatest external risks to their organisation’s growth performance in 2025. They name accelerated inflation (52%) and insufficient organic growth opportunities (50%) among their top performance risks as concerns about constrained supply of inputs and potential foreign market access restrictions take hold.

To address these challenges, Gartners suggests that CFOs adopt a proactive, catalyst-oriented approach, moving beyond traditional cost-cutting and reactive decision-making.

The three key strategies are: