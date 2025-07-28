Peach Payments goes live with MoneyBadger

Peach Payments has partnered with South African Bitcoin and crypto payments solution provider MoneyBadger to enable its merchants to accept payment in Bitcoin and other crypto assets.

Anine de Kock, head of partnerships at Peach Payments, says: “MoneyBadger is well-respected and established locally, and offers payments via the majority of crypto wallets, which means more choice for consumers. This made MoneyBadger the obvious choice for our first crypto partnership.

“It is telling that the first purchases done via MoneyBadger on the Peach Payments platform were for spades at a suburban hardware store and light fittings at a well-known specialist lighting retailer, illustrating how mainstream Bitcoin payments are becoming.”

Adoption rates

Sixty-eight percent of South Africans own or have bought Bitcoin — one of the highest adoption rates globally. MoneyBadger enabled Pick n Pay to be the first retailer in Africa to offer Bitcoin and crypto payments to its customers at the till in early 2023.

With this new partnership, Peach Payments and MoneyBadger are making Bitcoin and crypto payments available to a much wider group of consumers.

TicketPro, a Peach Payments merchant, is the first online ticketing company that has introduced MoneyBadger as a payment method in South Africa.

Brandon Duffield, CEO of TicketPro, says: “Cryptocurrency has gained significant mainstream acceptance in South Africa and we are very proud to be the first ticketing company to launch ticket purchases via crypto. Recognising this trend, we saw the strategic advantage in integrating MoneyBadger as a payment method through our amazing payment partners Peach Payments.

“This first-to-market allows our customers to purchase tickets using Bitcoin, while our settlement remains in South African rand,” he continues. “It’s a smart solution and necessary in today’s world. This will enhance the checkout flexibility for our customers while providing a much needed value-add delivering convenience for our customers – all without introducing any additional complexity for our operations, which remain committed to bettering customer-centricity.”

Daily expenses

Carel van Wyk, MoneyBadger co-founder and CEO, says Peach Payments is a natural fit for Bitcoin payments due to its innovative approach and commitment to technical excellence.

“South Africans are increasingly moving from holding Bitcoin as an investment vehicle to using their Bitcoin for day-to-day expenses. We’ve been looking for additional partners to expand into the ecommerce space, and Peach Payments made the most sense for us as a business. Their merchant base is strong and open to adding different payment methods.”

Across all its merchants, MoneyBadger processed 19,536 transactions to the value of R7 771 432.17 in the first half of 2025, compared to 13 338 transactions to the value of R5 693 173.10 in the first half of 2024, Van Wyk says.

“Our median transaction size is R174. In total we have processed R18 972 940.32 in crypto payments of which 73% is Bitcoin compared to other crypto tokens.”

Rand settlements

Payment via Bitcoin or other crypto assets is seamless for consumers who shop at Peach Payments’ merchants. All they have to do is select ‘pay with Bitcoin’ and scan a QR code (on PC or instore) or click a button that populates the payment details in their wallet (on mobile). They then confirm the amount and the payment is made using their existing wallet. The merchant is paid out in rands on the next business day.

MoneyBadger supports Luno, VALR, Binance and Bitcoin Lightning wallets (including Aqua, Blink, Breez, Alby and Strike).

For merchants, accepting Bitcoin and crypto payments attracts a young, tech-savvy 18-34 year-old demographic, which has growing purchasing power. It also makes it easier for foreigners who don’t have local bank accounts, cards or currency to spend with South African businesses, and for expats to send money to local family and friends.

The Bitcoin payment solution will be expanded to other Peach Payments territories in due course, De Kock says, as it forms part of the company’s aims to offer a unified payment solution for Africa.

Featured picture: Anine de Kock