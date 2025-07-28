SA student short-listed for $100k prize

Uatshila Munenyiwa, a data science and mechanical engineering student at Stanford University, has been named to the top 50 shortlist for the Chegg.org Global Student Prize 2025, an annual $100 000 award given to one exceptional student who has made a significant impact on learning, the lives of their peers and on society beyond.

Munenyiwa was selected from nearly 11 000 nominations and applications from 148 countries.

Chegg.org partnered with the Varkey Foundation to launch a sister award to the Global Teacher Prize in 2021. Now in its fifth year, the Global Student Prize serves as a powerful platform to recognise outstanding students who are reshaping our world for the better.

Munenyiwa is an award-winning South African student innovator, educator, and changemaker, recently admitted to Stanford University to study mechanical engineering and data science. Named a 2024 Rise Global Winner and TechGirls alumna, she has built impactful engineering projects like WatStemEncy (a solar-powered sanitation system), LumiVolt (a 24/7 solar panel enhancer), and LanonTech (a startup creating affordable smart security systems).

A passionate advocate for education access, Munenyiwa has mentored dozens of peers into scholarships and science fairs, including helping 17 students secure full university funding. She also tutors over 50 hours a month in maths and science, works as a mentor for Project Clay, and is developing an education app to streamline support for underserved learners.

As a speaker at South Africa’s National Science Week, she launched her school’s first science club with government backing and grew her school’s debate club from 10 to 100 members. She currently works as a developer at Opportunities Platform and leads partnerships at Stoodive, a global research access startup.

South African students have a history of excellence when it comes to the Chegg.org Global Student Prize. In 2022, Iziphozonke Mlambo, a human biology student at Biola University, California, made the top 50. In 2021, Obakeng Leseyane, an activist from Rustenburg, South Africa, also made the top 50.

Nathan Schultz, president and CEO of Chegg, says: “I want to extend a huge congratulations to Uatshila. At Chegg, we’re proud to support and celebrate the changemakers who aren’t just imagining a better world – they’re building it. From environmental and social justice to education, health, and youth empowerment, this year’s Global Student Prize finalists are tackling the world’s most pressing challenges with courage and innovation.”

Sunny Varkey, founder of the Varkey Foundation, adds: “Congratulations, Uatshila. Your story is a powerful reminder that education is a catalyst for solving global challenges. At a time when the world is changing rapidly, investing in education has never been more vital. It’s how we prepare the next generation to lead with purpose, think boldly, and shape a better future.”

Students are assessed on their academic achievement, impact on their peers, how they make a difference in their communities and beyond, overcome odds to achieve, demonstrate creativity and innovation, and operate as global citizens. The prize is open to all students who are at least 16 years old and enrolled in an academic institution or skills programme. Part-time students as well as students enrolled in online courses are also eligible for the prize.

The top 10 finalists of the Global Student Prize are expected to be announced in August this year. The winner, expected to be announced later in the year, will be chosen from the top 10 finalists by the Global Student Prize Academy, made up of prominent individuals.