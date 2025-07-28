Smart tech supports wildlife and ecosystems

As we mark World Nature Conservation Day today (28 July), AI is emerging as a powerful enabler of environmental protection.

What makes this shift particularly compelling is the crossover between sectors. Technologies originally developed to monitor industrial risks in mining environments are now helping rangers and conservationists detect and respond to threats in real time.

Alastair Bovim, CEO of Insight Terra and a technical advisor and board member of social benefit enterprise Nightjar, says this evolution demonstrates how tools created for operational safety in commercial enterprises are also applicable to support nature conservation.

In 2024, South Africa lost 420 rhinos to poaching, pushing the total past 12 000 since 2008. Illegal wildlife trafficking – estimated at $20-billion globally – continues to devastate vulnerable species and the communities working to protect them. About 100 park rangers are killed each year, often in the line of duty protecting endangered species.

Nature loss is not just ecological – it’s economic. Biodiversity-based tourism contributes R27,7-billion annually to South Africa’s GDP, sustaining thousands of jobs, while mining remains a major economic pillar, employing approximately 4% of the national workforce.

Yet, without safeguards, industrial activity can have long-term environmental consequences. In Kitwe, Zambia, earlier this year, a tailings dam failure released the equivalent of 28 Olympic swimming pools of toxic waste into surrounding ecosystems, polluting the local water supply and devastating the surrounding community, wildlife, and livestock.

Disasters like this underscore the urgent need for both preventative action and real-time environmental monitoring.

“Whether we’re managing environmental risk at a mine or protecting biodiversity in a national park, the principle is the same: the earlier we detect a threat, the better our chances of responding effectively,” explains Bovim.

From industrial monitoring to wildlife protection

An example of this crossover is TrailGuard, a next-generation AI-enabled camera system developed by Nightjar, Resolve’s conservation technology enterprise. These small, camouflaged devices autonomously detect and classify human or animal movement in real time, sending alerts to rangers and conservation teams within seconds.

Operating autonomously for up to three years without maintenance, the technology enables early warning in remote, hard-to-access areas that are often targeted for poaching or illegal encroachment.

“Traditional surveillance often isn’t fast enough,” says Mark Musson, CEO of Nightjar. “TrailGuard gives anti-poaching teams the clarity and speed they need to act – before harm is done.”

South Africa played a formative role in TrailGuard’s development, with early prototypes tested in several parks and reserves to help refine the system’s performance under real-world conditions. Today, it is deployed in key conservation hotspots across southern Africa, India, Indonesia, and Guinea.

With its track record of detecting threats before harm occurs, TrailGuard is highly relevant to the challenges facing South Africa today and offers strong potential to support and scale protection efforts across the region.

Data-driven environmental protection

“We’ve built AI technology capable of detecting complex environmental risk in industrial settings,” says Bovim. “Now we’re proving that these capabilities can be adapted to support conservation, helping to protect fragile ecosystems and endangered species. The same technology that prevents tailings dam failures can also help conservationists prevent environmental damage, because ultimately, it’s all part of the same interconnected system: our planet.”

Insight Terra’s environmental monitoring platform uses data from both terrestrial sensors and satellites to deliver real-time alerts to those charged with mine or facility safety. This includes monitoring tailings dam integrity, methane emissions, and ecosystem disruptions across remote and high-risk sites, such as mines and their surrounding areas.

The platform’s application in nature conservation provides early warning signals should critical infrastructure be affected, allowing action before irreversible damage occurs.

Backing innovation for a more resilient future

This convergence of conservation and technology is attracting forward-looking investment. Climate-conscious investors such as Fireball Capital and E3 Capital view scalable, AI-powered conservation as a long-term investment in sustainability.

“Funding AI for environmental protection isn’t optional, it’s foundational,” says Paula Mokwena, CEO of Fireball Capital. “We’re proud to back African-led solutions that harness technology to simultaneously address climate challenges, preserve biodiversity, and build long-term resilience.”

A transformative moment

Today’s challenges call for new tools. AI, once limited to industrial optimisation, is now supporting those working on the front lines of conservation, environmental remediation, and ecosystem protection. By equipping rangers, conservationists, and environmental professionals with intelligent early warning systems it helps direct timely human action to safeguard ecosystems and preserve our collective natural heritage.

On this World Nature Conservation Day, Bovim reminds us that digital innovation, used thoughtfully, can empower rangers, scientists, and communities alike. “When risk is identified early, action is taken swiftly, and data is shared transparently, we move closer to a world where people and nature can thrive together,” he concludes.