Amazon’s 1,5-million workforce dwarves its rivals

In the world of tech titans, revenue and profit are measured in hundreds of billions of dollars – and their workforce comes in tens of thousands of people.

And while Apple remains the top earner in this elite group – raking in nearly $3 000 per second (meaning it takes the company just 16 seconds to earn what the average US worker earns in a year) – no company is even close to Amazon when it comes to global workforce.

The ecommerce giant employed a whopping 1,5-million people last year, or three times more than the next nine Internet giants combined, according to data from Jemlit.com.

Some of the world’s largest tech companies – Amazon, Alphabet, Apple, Alibaba, and Meta – have seen a massive surge in revenue and profits over the years driven by growing demand for digital services and advanced technologies. Their surging businesses demanded a serious workforce, turning these giants into enormous employment engines. And while many of them have made painful job cuts in recent years, letting go of thousands of employees, their staff numbers remain enormous by any industry standard.

Still, one name stands out: the e-commerce giant Amazon.

To put the figure of Amazon’s global workforce into perspective, that is roughly equal to the total number of employed people in countries like Slovenia or Croatia. Even more shockingly, this seven-digit employee count comes despite multiple rounds of layoffs, proving Amazon to be a colossal employment engine and surpassing the combined headcounts of many other major tech firms.

In comparison, Amazon employs 21 times more people than Meta, which ranks fourth among Internet giants in terms of workforce size. Its headcount is also eight times larger than Alphabet’s, which had around 183 000 employees last year; and 12 times larger than Alibaba’s. Perhaps most strikingly, Amazon’s workforce is larger than the combined total of the next nine Internet giants which collectively employed about 447 000 people in 2024 – three times fewer than Amazon alone.

Revenue and profits among the tech titans is counted in hundreds of billions, but when you break down these astronomical figures per employee the numbers become even more striking. Despite having a massive workforce of 1,5-million people, Amazon still generated an impressive $410 000 in revenue per employee last year.

Other tech giants far surpassed that figure. For example, Apple – the most profitable GAFAM company – topped with $2,38-million in revenue per employee, showcasing its exceptional efficiency and returns on talent and innovation.

Meta and Nvidia were the only other companies crossing the $2-million mark. Meta’s revenue per employee stood at $2,19-million last year, while Nvidia ranked third with $2,06-million or 15% less than Apple. Alphabet and Tesla followed, with $1,91-million and $780 000 per employee respectively.