SA’s deteriorating rule of law raises concerns

South Africa’s deteriorating rule of law poses one of the most significant risks to its future stability, prosperity, and global standing.

This was the core message from Thokozani Mvelase, CEO of the Communication Risk Information Centre (COMRiC), in a keynote address delivered at the Cape Town launch of the Institute of Risk Management South Africa’s 2025/26 Risk Report.

Speaking to an audience of business leaders, policy analysts, and risk professionals, Mvelase reflected on how weakening public trust in legal institutions, compounded by governance failures and political overreach, is eroding the foundation on which South Africa’s democratic order rests.

He noted that while the country’s Constitution and independent institutions remain intact on paper, the practical application of justice is becoming increasingly inconsistent – a trend that threatens everything from social cohesion to investor confidence.

Referencing international indices, he drew attention to South Africa’s concerning slide in global rankings. The country is now placed 57th out of 142 on the World Justice Project’s Rule of Law Index and 82nd out of 180 on Transparency International’s Corruption Perception Index.

Mvelase described these figures as more than just numbers – they reflect a growing perception among citizens that the legal system no longer applies equally or fairly, and that the boundaries between the legislature, the executive, and the judiciary have become blurred.

In a speech that was both reflective and sharply analytical, Mvelase asked tough questions about accountability within government. He cited the disbanding of the Scorpions as a turning point in South Africa’s institutional decline, arguing that effective structures can be dismantled when they challenge political power: “Crime fighting had no colour under the Scorpions,” Mvelase says. “But when independence threatens vested interests, the system moves to neutralise it.”

He also warned that poor infrastructure and weak administrative capacity are contributing to the collapse of effective governance.

“Have you been to our police stations, our courts, our municipal offices?” he asks. “Case files go missing, systems don’t work, and basic services are failing. This isn’t just about inefficiency – it’s about the erosion of institutional memory.”

Mvelase called for collective responsibility from all three arms of government to restore the credibility of the justice system, while also urging civil society to remain vigilant but even-handed.

“There are many organisations doing vital work to uphold the Constitution and protect rights,” he says. “But even civil society is not immune from bias and inconsistency can weaken the credibility of those who claim to speak truth to power.”

Mvelase concluded with a reminder that the rule of law must not only be defended in principle, but actively upheld in practice.

“If we are serious about building a capable, ethical, and secure state then restoring the credibility of the rule of law must be at the heart of that project,” he says.

Mvelase’s message was in alignment with the IRMSA Risk Report’s focus on ethical leadership, institutional resilience, and governance reform as key national priorities.