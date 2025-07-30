Third-party platforms the ‘new front door for customer service’

More than half (51%) of all customer service journeys now begin on third-party platforms such as Google, YouTube, and ChatGPT – with search engines being the most popular starting point, according to a new survey by Gartner.

The survey of 5 801 customers conducted in January and February 2025 revealed this shift is especially pronounced among younger generations: 74% of Gen Z customers initiate their service journey with a third-party before ever reaching an official company channel. These younger customers are just as likely to use GenAI platforms as they are to use traditional sources, signaling a major transformation in how digital natives seek support and information.

“Third-party platforms have become the new front door for customer service,” says Keith McIntosh, senior principal, Research, in the Gartner Customer Service and Support practice. “Organisations must rethink their service strategies to account for the platforms their customers already know and trust.”

The survey highlights a notable trend towards self-service success on third-party platforms, with customers reporting an average success rate of 62% in finding what they need on platforms like YouTube or Google. In stark contrast, only 22% of customers start, stay, and resolve their issues entirely using first-party company channels.

“This disparity emphasises the need for companies to enhance their self-service offerings and integrate advanced AI technologies to meet evolving customer expectations,” says McIntosh. “This strategy not only streamlines service delivery, but also aligns with the diverse preferences of customers navigating multiple service modalities.”