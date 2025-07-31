Paycorp invests in global fintech

Paycorp has made a strategic investment in Currency Stream, a UK-based fintech specialising in real-time foreign exchange and multi-currency payment solutions.

The partnership aims to accelerate Currency Stream’s growth in Europe and unlock new expansion opportunities across Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Paycorp has implemented Currency Stream’s Dynamic Currency Conversion (DCC) technology in Central and Eastern Europe and southern Africa since 2017.

“This partnership is a natural evolution of our long-standing relationship with Currency Stream,” says Steven Kark, CEO and co-founder of Paycorp, who will join the Currency Stream International board. “They’ve consistently delivered results with robust tech, transparency, and smart thinking. As they expand globally, it makes perfect sense for Paycorp to back that growth and take this offering deeper into markets like Africa, Asia and the US.”

Currency Stream’s proprietary technology enables real-time DCC and Multi-Currency Pricing (MCP) in over 160 currencies. The partnership will bring these capabilities to new sectors and regions, particularly high-growth retail, travel, and online commerce markets, where multi-currency solutions and FX transparency are crucial.

“This investment cements a powerful partnership built on innovation and trust,” said Noel Goddard, founder and CEO of Currency Stream. “Paycorp understands the complexities of cross-border payments and has the scale, experience and strategic focus to help us serve more partners faster, particularly across Africa and other emerging markets.”