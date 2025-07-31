Prepare now for 2026’s cybersecurity threats

As we approach 2026, the cybersecurity landscape continues to evolve rapidly, presenting both new challenges and opportunities for organisations worldwide.

By Greg Strydom, MD of Think Tank Software Solutions

Recent data highlights the urgency:

78% of South African companies experienced ransomware attacks in 2023, according to Interpols African Cyberthreat Assessment Report 2024.

South African organisations faced an average of 1 884 cyberattacks per week in Q1 2025, representing a 69% year-on-year increase, as per Check Point Software's Global Threat Intelligence Report.

47% of South African executives cite cloud-based threats as a top concern for the coming year, according to PwC's Global Digital Trust Insights Survey 2025.

These figures underscore the critical role of CIOs, who are on the frontlines of securing their enterprises against ever-evolving cyber threats while simultaneously enabling digital transformation.

The rise of AI in cybersecurity

One of the most important trends shaping the coming year is the growth of artificial intelligence (AI) in cybersecurity. AI-powered tools are transforming threat detection and response, enabling quicker identification of anomalies and automation of routine security tasks.

However, cybercriminals are also weaponising AI to develop more convincing phishing attacks and highly adaptive malware strains. This dual-use dynamic makes it essential for CIOs to implement AI-aware defence strategies that balance innovation with vigilance.

Supply chain vulnerabilities

Supply chain vulnerabilities remain a major concern. As organisations become more reliant on complex vendor ecosystems, a single compromised partner can expose the entire organisation to risk. In South Africa and across Africa, 28% of breaches in 2024 occurred despite robust internal cybersecurity measures, due to weak links in the supply chain.

CIOs must strengthen supplier vetting, enforce rigorous security standards, and monitor third-party risks continuously.

Navigating regulatory complexity

Regulatory pressure is also intensifying. Governments around the world are introducing new cybersecurity laws and data protection regulations. In South Africa, legislation such as the National Cybersecurity Policy Framework (NCPF) and the Protection of Personal Information Act (PoPIA) requires companies to embed security into their core business operations and remain adaptable as legal frameworks evolve.

For CIOs, this means compliance is not a box-ticking exercise — it must be integrated into infrastructure, policy, and people.

Talent shortage and the role of automation

The cybersecurity talent gap is widening. According to the CSIR, 74% of South African organisations believe cybersecurity skills are even scarcer than general IT skills, and 62% of roles remain unfilled.

Globally, a recent (ISC) report notes that over 4-million cybersecurity professionals are needed to close the gap, a shortfall that continues to place strain on internal security teams.

To compensate, organisations are turning to automation and orchestration technologies to handle routine security tasks, allowing limited human resources to focus on strategic, high-priority work.

From perimeter defence to data-centric security

As data becomes more decentralised and unstructured — spanning documents, voice notes, video, and cloud platforms — perimeter-based security is no longer sufficient.

Forward-looking CIOs are shifting to data-centric security models, where protection travels with the data across environments, devices, and networks.

South Africa’s unique context

These trends take on added urgency in the South African context. Local organisations are frequently targeted by cybercriminals, with 96% reporting at least one cyberattack in the past year, and 50% encountering multiple incidents. (Source: HR Future – South Africa’s Cybersecurity Crisis.)

South Africa’s cybersecurity readiness is still maturing, and national prioritisation, while improving lags behind many global counterparts. CIOs must take a proactive and holistic approach that blends technology, compliance, and internal education to build resilience.

Looking ahead

At Think Tank, preparing for 2026 means adopting a security posture that is not only reactive but strategic. By integrating cutting-edge technologies, aligning with regulatory expectations, and developing internal capability, CIOs can transform cybersecurity from a defensive necessity into a business enabler.

For organisations seeking to navigate this increasingly complex landscape, partnering with experienced IT and cybersecurity experts provides the guidance, strategy, and infrastructure required to stay ahead of evolving threats.