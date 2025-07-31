Single-vendor SASE to dominate the market

According to a recently published forecast report from Dell’Oro Group the global Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) market is forecast to rise to $17-billion by 2029, representing a 12% compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

Enterprises continue to invest in branch and hybrid-work modernisation with cloud-delivered security, pervasive encryption, and AI-assisted threat defense – capabilities that demand an integrated networking-and-security fabric enforcing zero-trust principles without sacrificing performance.

Vendors that offer both the security and networking sides of SASE stand to represent 90% of the overall market as preferences shift to consolidated SASE platforms.

“The rapid expansion of AI workloads and escalating data security pressures are accelerating Security Service Edge (SSE) adoption and compelling enterprises to rethink perimeter-centric defenses,” says Mauricio Sanchez, senior director: enterprise security and networking at Dell’Oro Group.

“When combined with SD-WAN’s application-aware routing, SASE gives IT teams the agility to secure users and data everywhere while modernising WAN economics – all of which demand a tightly integrated networking-and-security fabric capable of enforcing zero-trust principles without compromising performance,” adds Sanchez.

Additional highlights from SASE and SD-WAN 5-Year July 2025 Forecast include: