GenAI for Procurement hits the Trough of Disillusionment

Generative AI (GenAI) for procurement has entered the trough of disillusionment, according to Gartner.

While some early adopters are seeing benefits, many organizations are experiencing uneven ROI or falling short of expectations, highlighting the need for a more measured and strategic approach.

“GenAI is proving to deliver process efficiency, better data insights, and cost savings for procurement organizations,” says Kaitlynn Sommers, senior director analyst in Gartner’s Supply Chain practice. “However, fragmented and low-quality data across procurement systems can hinder accurate outputs, and integrating stand-alone GenAI solutions with existing platforms is often complex, due to differing technical specifications. Despite these challenges, its applicability across the source-to-pay spectrum continues to drive strong interest and adoption.”

Gartner’s Hype Cycle for Procurement & Sourcing Solutions is a graphical depiction of a common pattern that arises with each new technology or other innovation through five phases of maturity and adoption. Chief procurement officers (CPOs) can use this research to find technology solutions that meet their needs.

Additional procurement technologies in the trough of disillusionment, where interest wanes after surpassing the peak of inflated expectations, include: sustainable procurement applications, prescriptive analytics, supplier diversity solutions and advanced contract analytics, with conversational AI in procurement now projected to become obsolete before reaching productivity.

Hype Cycle for Procurement & Sourcing Solutions, 2025

Source: Gartner (July 2025)

GenAI for Procurement: Applications

GenAI-enabled procurement applications will focus on automating time-consuming, repetitive tasks such as knowledge discovery, summarisation, contextualization, workflow, and execution. As these tools are adopted, procurement organisations can expect to boost productivity and efficiency, reduce operational costs, and free up staff to focus on higher-value activities like strategic decision making and supplier management.

Text-to-process and workflow automation are emerging as common use cases for GenAI in procurement, enabling users to generate workflows or instruct agents using natural language. These capabilities support tasks such as automating contract management, project scoping, supplier recommendations, and autogenerating “Request For” documents (RFx).

GenAI offers the potential for significant cost savings while maintaining or even improving output quality, and early adopters are positioned to gain a strategic edge over competitors.

GenAI for Procurement: Adoption Obstacles

Organisations face several obstacles in adopting GenAI for procurement, including fragmented and low-quality data, job security concerns, skepticism about AI-driven insights, and resistance to change. High and unpredictable costs, complex integration with existing systems, and emerging regulatory requirements further complicate adoption. Unclear regulations also raise concerns around privacy, intellectual property protection, and trust.

“Organisations that delay action on integrating GenAI into procurement processes risk falling behind as early adopters overcome these challenges and realize tangible benefits,” says Sommers. “Gartner projects that GenAI for procurement will become a fully productive technology within five years.”

CPOs seeking to integrate GenAI into their operations should: