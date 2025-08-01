Ghana Msibi is new FNB Business CEO

FNB has announced the appointment of Ghana Msibi as the new CEO for FNB Business.

Msibi will report to Harry Kellan, CEO of FNB, and will be a member of the FNB Executive Committee.

He was previously CEO of WesBank, a role he assumed in 2022, having joined the company in 2015.

Kellan comments: “At FNB we place a premium on identifying and nurturing great leaders and the appointment of Ghana as the new CEO for FNB Business is evidence of the importance of, and value gained, from our strong talent management and robust succession management. Our business segment plays a vital role in contributing to economic growth and job creation, particularly in developing the opportunities that exist in the township economy, and we’re excited to have someone with Msibi’s depth and breadth of knowledge and expertise, to lead us forward as a bank of choice in this very important category.

“He has been an exceptional leader as CEO of WesBank, where he has achieved remarkable success and transformation of the vehicle asset finance and motor business. His deep understanding of our business, strategic acumen, and people-first leadership style have made him a tremendous asset to the broader organisation.”

Born and raised in Soweto, Msibi holds an undergraduate qualification in Cost and Management Accounting, a postgraduate qualification in Risk and Compliance Management, and an MBA.