Xerox re-enters cut-sheet inkjet market with Kyocera

Following hot on the heels of its acquisition of Lexmark, Xerox has agreed to source Kyocera’s high-speed cut-sheet inkjet production presses, marking the company’s re-entry into the fast-growing cut-sheet inkjet (CSIJ) market and significantly broadening its production print portfolio.

Through this new partnership, Xerox says it will offer clients high-performance, cost-effective colour inkjet presses integrated with the Xerox Production Ecosystem – including Xerox FreeFlow Workflow Automation Software, finishing, and remote service. The new platform will deliver an end-to-end solution tailored to the evolving needs of modern print providers, the company adds.

“This is a pivotal moment for our production print business,” says Terry Antinora, senior vice-president and head of product and engineering at Xerox. “Our re-entry into the cut-sheet inkjet market allows us to diversify our portfolio, meet growing client demand for speed and efficiency, and reinforce our commitment to leadership in digital production.”

Building on its Reinvention catchphrase, Xerox is realigning its production print business toward higher-value growth segments. According to IT Strategies Cut Sheet Production Inkjet Forecast 2025 Global Product Installs (Units) are expected to increase by more than 13% CAGR between 2025 to 2030. The addition of CSIJ products complements flagship offerings like the Xerox Iridesse Production Press, Xerox Versant Presses, and Xerox PrimeLink printers and presses, while enabling Xerox to address new growth areas with innovation and scale.

“By combining Kyocera’s proven inkjet technology with Xerox global reach, client trust, and workflow automation we’re delivering truly unique solutions for production printers who demand reliability and a return on their investment,” says Keisuke Koyama, executive officer and senior GM of the Corporate Marketing Division at Kyocera. “Together, we are enabling our clients to compete more effectively in the fast-evolving production print landscape.”

The new presses, sold and serviced by Xerox, will be branded under the Xerox name and enhanced with Xerox-developed software, integration, and service capabilities. Availability and model-specific details will be announced later this year.