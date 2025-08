AI Specialist – Gauteng Centurion

Our client is seeking an experienced and driven AI Specialist. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in artificial intelligence.

Responsibilities

Develop AI models to improve business operations.

Integrate AI solutions into existing systems.

Work with data teams to leverage insights.

Stay current on AI trends for innovation.

Desired Skills:

AI

Retail

articial intelligence

FMCG

