Real Time Analyst at The Foschini Group – Western Cape Parow East

Key Responsibilities:

Real-Time Workforce Optimisation

Responsible for a multiple portfolio of store staff short-term and real-time scheduling needs, clocks, and business requirements monitoring, in which the incumbent needs to manage and check that stores receive optimal and efficient staff schedules in line with cost, budgets, and customer experience/retail operational requirements.

Constantly communicates with business managers and updates the schedules for short-term people and business needs changes.

Reporting and Analysis

Generate weekly reports on Unpaid Grace impact on employees’ pay, OT1.5, OT2, and OT2TAFW impact to identify problematic stores, areas, regions, or brands.

Track and report Budget vs. Cost vs. Actuals on a weekly basis.

Timesheet and Schedule Adherence

Monitor real-time reporting for timesheets, UAR, and Schedule Adherence.

Provide scheduling inputs related to trading hours, skills, and keyholders, identifying trends and sharing them with the WFM Scheduling Analyst.

Provide feedback to the WFM Analyst based on observed scheduling trends and issues.

System Support and Maintenance

Provide real-time support for line managers, addressing WFM-related queries.

Conduct real-time monitoring, incident logging, and product support, managing background jobs (e.g., creating jobs for automated store processes and verifying system parameters).

Compliance and Adherence Monitoring

Conduct real-time reporting, monitoring, and tracking of WFM compliance, focusing on adherence and trend analysis in both short-term and real-time.

Serve as WFM’s first response team in real-time, actively monitoring stores’ clocks.

Qualifications and Experience:

A tertiary qualification in Math, Statistics, Commerce, or Information Technology (BSc, BCom, or equivalent)

Minimum 1 year of experience in a similar Workforce Management role

Proficiency in WFM tools (scheduling, forecasting, and real-time management)

Advanced MS Office skills, particularly in database analysis and problem-solving

Experience with systems such as Aspect (Alvaria), Genesis, Dayforce, Kronos, or Total IX

Skills:

Real-time workforce management and scheduling

Timesheet and schedule adherence reporting

Incident and systems support, with expertise in HR And WFM systems and Tools

Analysis of workforce data to identify trends and inform decision-making

Business process modelling (and enterprise readiness assessment)

Learning Solutions Development

Behaviours:

Communicates Effectively – conveys information and communicates ideas in a clear, concise and impactful manner

– conveys information and communicates ideas in a clear, concise and impactful manner Courage – confronts and tackles challenging situations with courage

– confronts and tackles challenging situations with courage Customer Focus – understands, anticipates, and meets the needs and expectations of customers

– understands, anticipates, and meets the needs and expectations of customers Decision Quality – consistently makes timely, well-rounded and informed decisions

– consistently makes timely, well-rounded and informed decisions Ensures Accountability – takes accountability and ensures others are held to account on agreed upon performance targets

– takes accountability and ensures others are held to account on agreed upon performance targets Manages Complexity – interprets and simplifies complex and contradictory information when resolving organisational problems

– interprets and simplifies complex and contradictory information when resolving organisational problems Optimizes Work Processes – assesses and improves the efficiency, effectiveness, and quality of various work processes

– assesses and improves the efficiency, effectiveness, and quality of various work processes Plans and Aligns – develops plans and prioritises initiatives that align to the organisational goals and objectives

Preference will be given, but not limited to candidates from designated groups in terms of the Employment Equity Act.

