rAge 2025 levels up with new venue

rAge (the really Awesome gaming expo) is moving to a new venue for its upcoming event on 5 to 7 December 2025, becoming one of the first events to be hosted at Fourways Mall’s 50 000 square meters of covered space rooftop.

Fourways Mall is undergoing a transformation under new management, evolving into a multi-faceted entertainment destination. By the time rAge rolls around in December, the mall will include ample covered parking and seamless access to the rooftop venue, plus expanded lifestyle and dining experiences.

“We’re beyond excited to take rAge to new heights, literally,” says Michael James, project director of rAge Expo. “rAge has always been about breaking the mould and doing things differently. Being among the first to use this incredible rooftop space is a perfect example of that. We couldn’t ask for a cooler venue, it’s easy to get to, and brings a fresh vibe that our community is going to love. It’s like we’re levelling up the entire experience. We can’t wait to bring our visitors an unforgettable weekend this December.”

Juan Palm, GM of Fourways Mall, adds: “We’re thrilled to welcome rAge Expo to Fourways Mall and to host one of South Africa’s most iconic events at our brand-new rooftop venue. This collaboration marks an exciting chapter for the mall as we continue to evolve into a destination that blends premium retail, lifestyle, and entertainment experiences.

“With over 50,000m² of covered rooftop space, ample secure parking, and direct access to more than 300 stores, restaurants, and family attractions, we’re proud to offer a world-class platform for an event of this scale. We look forward to delivering an unforgettable experience for the rAge community – right here at Fourways Mall.”

Visitors to rAge 2025 can expect their favourite technology showcases, gaming thrills, and iconic geek culture experiences – from esports and cosplay to interactive demos and the BYOC LAN.