SA’s procurement pay lags global average

The Chartered Institute for Procurement and Supply (CIPS) Salary Guide 2025 shows that, while sub-Saharan Africa recorded the world’s highest average salary increase in procurement at 14%, less than half of professionals in the region received a raise – a stark indicator of growing inequality in the profession.

The findings contained in this year’s Salary Guide are particularly relevant to South Africa.

The average salary increases for South African industry professionals are below the global average of 7,2%, at 6,5%. In addition, while globally 63% of professionals received a salary increase over the past 12 months, South Africa came in at slightly below that (62%).

There is also a particularly noticeable gender gap in the republic when it comes to bonus eligibility. Nearly three-quarters (72%) of men are entitled to a bonus compared with 61% of women.

“Highly mobile South African professionals, particularly younger talent, will look abroad. Retention strategies need to go beyond salary to offer development, flexibility, and purpose,” says Paul Vos, regional GM of CIPS Southern Africa.

The CIPS Salary Guide is released annually to provide insights into salary trends, bonuses, and career aspirations within the procurement and supply chain profession. A total of 5 786 professionals from around the world contributed to this year’s report, completing a web survey that was open from 20 January to 14 March.

Vos says Sub-Saharan Africa’s headline increase of 14% belies deeper structural challenges that explain why fewer professionals in the region are receiving a raise.

“This disparity reflects a structural imbalance. The double-digit increase likely masks uneven distribution which is concentrated among a few individuals in senior or high-demand roles,” Vos says. “Many procurement professionals at entry and mid-career level continue to face stagnant remuneration due to rigid budgets and inconsistent salary frameworks.

“This isn’t the average practitioner’s experience. Until clear salary structures and performance metrics are in place, we risk perpetuating inequity in our profession.”

He warns that, without urgent reform, this growing wage gap could widen, undermining efforts to elevate procurement into a value-creating function across the region.

Vos points to the example of Asia, where success in offering broader salary increases is rooted in deliberate investment in procurement talent. The region reported a high average salary increase of 9,5%, while 68% of Asian respondents have received a salary increase over the past 12 months

“They (Asia) have built clear job grading systems and aligned HR with procurement leadership. Sub-Saharan Africa should adopt similar workforce planning, invest in early-career talent, and institutionalise procurement capability models.”

Turning to the equitable pay issue in South Africa, Vos identifies several barriers, particularly in the public and donor-funded sectors. These include budget rigidity, low adoption of competency-based pay, and a general lack of career progression frameworks.

He says this requires a meaningful change in mindset.

“Procurement must be viewed not as a cost centre, but as a strategic, value-driving function. Introducing standards like MCIPS [a professional designation awarded by CIPS to individuals who have achieved a high level of expertise in procurement and supply], aligning pay with capability, and leveraging data from tools like the CIPS Salary Guide can help build fairer, more consistent systems.”

Globally, MCIPS-accredited professionals earn 59% more than non-accredited peers.

One of the more troubling trends internationally remains talent shortages in the sector. The Salary Survey found that 59% of those responsible for hiring procurement and supply professionals say they have struggled to find the right talent.

Vos warns that persistent procurement talent shortages are not just a workforce issue, but a strategic risk to organisations.

“Procurement agility, supplier management, and compliance oversight all suffer. Underinvestment in procurement talent leads to sourcing mistakes, contract failures, and even ethical breaches. This is a risk multiplier across supply chains.”

A full copy of the Chartered Institute for Procurement and Supply Salary Guide 2025 can be accessed here.