Modest growth for African passenger air travel

Africa accounted for 2,2% of the total global passenger air travel market in June, with a 0,8% overall rise in demand.

At the same time, the combined African international and domestic passenger market had a 1,5% increase in capacity, for a -0.6ppt easing in the Passenger Load Factor, which averaged 74,6%.

By comparison, the global airline industry saw a 2,6% y-o-y increase in passenger demand and a 3,4% expansion of seat capacity that resulted in an 84,5% Passenger Load Factor – down -0.6 ppt y-o-y.

These are the headline figures from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) data for June 2025 global passenger demand.

Overall, international demand rose 3,2% compared to June 2024. Capacity was up 4,2% year-on-year, and the load factor was 84,4% (-0.8 ppt compared to June 2024).

Domestic demand increased 1,6% compared to June 2024. Capacity was up 2,1% year-on-year. The load factor was 84,7% (-0.4 ppt compared to June 2024).

“In June, demand for air travel grew by 2.6%. That’s a slower pace than we have seen in previous months and reflects disruptions around military conflict in the Middle East,” comments Willie Walsh, director-general of IATA.

“With demand growth lagging the 3,4% capacity expansion, load factors dipped 0.6 percentage points from their all-time record-high levels. At 84,5% globally, however, load factors are still very strong. And, with a modest 1,8% capacity growth visible in August schedules, load factors over the northern summer are unlikely to stray far from their recent historic highs.”