Syspro deepens warehouse management capabilities with DataScope acquisition

Syspro has announced the acquisition of Datascope, a US-based Warehouse Management System (WMS) provider with over two decades of deep functional and technical alignment within the Syspro platform.

With a strong global customer base and proven domain expertise, Datascope expands Syspro’s capabilities in warehouse and inventory management, enabling a more unified and scalable ERP experience tailored to the needs of modern manufacturers and distributors.

The acquisition enhances Syspro’s ability to deliver a fully integrated ERP and WMS platform. Customers will benefit from greater inventory visibility, supply chain control, and operational efficiency, with minimal disruption and maximum speed-to-value thanks to Datascope’s native Syspro alignment.

Partners can now offer more comprehensive warehouse management solutions with confidence, helping to differentiate their offerings and enter new market segments with a pre-integrated WMS solution.

Datascope represents the next step in Syspro’s strategic growth plan under Advent’s ownership, which balances expanding functional depth with operational scale, while preserving Syspro’s core focus on manufacturing and distribution.

The Datascope team will join Syspro, bringing valuable expertise and accelerating the shared mission to support manufacturers and distributors worldwide with industry-specific, out-of-the-box solutions.

“Datascope has been a long-standing strategic partner, with a solution built to complement and enhance the Syspro ERP experience,” says Jaco Maritz, CEO of Syspro. “This acquisition strengthens our ability to offer an end-to-end, purpose-built digital manufacturing experience that simplifies warehouse and supply chain operations without added complexity.”

“Syspro has always been one of our most important strategic partners,” says Anton Jurgens, president and founder of Datascope. “Our entire solution was built with Syspro at its core. As part of Syspro, we’re now positioned to scale our impact, innovate faster, and better serve our customers on a global level.”

The transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals and legal proceedings. Financial terms were not disclosed.