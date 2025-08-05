Tarsus extends Acer distribution

Tarsus Distribution has extended its partnership with Acer, and will once again carry the vendor’s full range of products.

Acer and Tarsus Distribution share a legacy dating back to Acer’s early days in South Africa. Over time, the partnership evolved to Tarsus Distribution focusing on the consumer portfolio. Under the new relationship, the distributor will carry both consumer and commercial product lines.

“The renewed alignment between Acer and Tarsus Distribution highlights the strength of our long-standing relationship,” says Jamie Scott, GM: commercial product and print​ of Tarsus Distribution. “As our partner base grows and diversifies, it has become clear that the time was right to deepen our engagement with Acer across both commercial and consumer segments. This move is about streamlining access for our partners and helping them better serve their customers with world-class technology solutions.”

Acer recently launched its next-generation TravelMate AI-powered business laptops, and also expanded its locally-assembled commercial offerings.

“Acer’s relationship with Tarsus Distribution is founded on history, mutual respect, and a shared vision,” says Glenn Du Toit, country manager for Acer Africa. “This renewed partnership enables us to serve our customers better while expanding the availability of locally assembled products. We believe collaboration is key to driving digital transformation, and Tarsus is the right partner to help take our innovation to every corner of the market.”