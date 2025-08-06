AFSUG welcomes new board members

The African SAP User Group (AFSUG) has announced the appointment of four new directors.

They are:

Kammy Sing, chief operating officer of Discovery;

Nthabiseng Thupana, senior manager: ERP at the South African National Blood Service (SANBS);

Sne Dlamini, group vice-president: technology and digital at AECI; and

Tejal Somaru, senior associate partner: SAP practice co-lead Africa at EY.

Amanda Gibbs, AFSUG CEO, comments: “We are honoured to welcome these exceptional individuals to the AFSUG Board. Their leadership, industry depth, and dedication to community-building will play a critical role in shaping the future of SAP users across Africa.”

AFSUG Chairman, Duke Mathebula adds: “We are entering a bold new chapter at AFSUG. I am thrilled to welcome Kammy, Nthabiseng, Sne and Tejal to the Board. Their diverse experiences and shared passion for driving transformation will help us expand our impact, amplify our members’ voices, and accelerate innovation across the SAP ecosystem in Africa.”