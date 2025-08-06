Liquid launches Business Internet Access in SA

Liquid Intelligent Technologies has announced the launch of its Business Internet Access (BIA) service in South Africa.

Designed to meet the demands of modern businesses of all sizes, BIA is a connectivity solution engineered to provide cost-effective Internet access without the cost and complexity of Dedicated Internet Access (DIA) services.

Organisations have access to an exclusive, dedicated Internet line, plus a service level agreement (SLA) and a 24-hour-a-day, seven-day-a-week, 365-day-a-year helpdesk. Included in the SLA is up to 99% uptime, ensuring minimal disruption to critical operations.

“Connectivity is no longer a luxury for businesses that require reliable, high-speed internet to maintain uninterrupted operations,” says Ziaad Suleman, CEO of Liquid’s parent company Cassava Technologies in South Africa and Botswana. “With the launch of BIA through our connectivity business, Liquid Intelligent Technologies, we’re ensuring that we support South African companies of all sizes to ensure the continuous growth of our economy. This is more than a product launch; it’s yet another milestone achieved to ensure that we leave no South African behind.”

Each BIA connection includes Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) visibility reporting as a standard feature, so businesses can make informed cyber security decisions and proactively strengthen their defences against future attacks.