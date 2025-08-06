TikTok scrubs over 1-million offensive videos in SA

TikTok has removed more than 1-million videos in South Africa for violating community guidelines between January and March 2025 – a 17% increase in removals compared to videos removed in the last three months of 2024.

This is according to its latest Community Guidelines Enforcement Report for Q1 of 2025 which adds that almost all (99,6%) violating content in these first three months of the year was proactively removed before someone needed to report it.

TikTok says that 94,3% of violations were removed within 24 hours, highlighting the speed and efficiency of TikTok’s combined moderation approach using both technology and human moderators. In addition to this, the report also highlights the removal of more than 107 000 accounts in the country for breaching the platform’s rules.

With millions of videos uploaded daily and understanding that there is no finish line when it comes to safety, TikTok says it continuously invests in capabilities to identify and remove harmful content.

Over 87% of all video removals are now done through automated moderation technologies – an investment that has significantly improved the speed and consistency with which violative content is identified and dealt with. These advancements serve the dual purpose of preventing harmful content from reaching viewers and reducing the volume of violative content for people to review.

While TikTok LIVE enables creators and viewers to connect, create, and build communities together in realtime, the platform has intensified its LIVE Monetisation Guidelines to clarify what content is or isn’t eligible for monetisation.

LIVE content enforcement also remained a top priority. A worldwide total of 19-million LIVE rooms were stopped this quarter – a 50% increase from the previous quarter. This increase shows how effective prioritisation of moderation accuracy has been as the number of appeals remains steady amid the increase in automated moderation.