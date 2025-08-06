WeThinkCode_ partners with South Cape TVET College

In an effort to scale access to software engineering education for underserved communities, WeThinkCode_ has partnered with South Cape TVET College to support a cohort of 30 students at the Hessequa Campus in Riversdale.

The initiative is backed by the DG Murray Trust and the Caterpillar Foundation.

“WeThinkCode_ has long been committed to making software engineering education accessible to all, and partnering with South Cape TVET College allows us to refine how we support students in rural settings,” says Ruvimbo Gwatirisa, director of public partnerships at WeThinkCode_. “This is more than just a standalone programme; it is a scalable blueprint for reaching youth in regions where tech education opportunities are scarce.”

The Riversdale cohort follows the same rigorous software engineering curriculum as other WeThinkCode_ students, earning an NQF Level 6 Occupational Certificate in Software Engineering. Their 18-month training curricula includes foundational software development skills as well as specialised electives in areas such as mobile development, cloud computing, automation quality assurance, data engineering, distributed systems and blockchain.

To ensure student success, WeThinkCode_ collaborated closely with South Cape TVET College to provide on-campus accommodation for the cohort, making high-quality training more accessible to students from disadvantaged backgrounds and remote areas.

As part of its long-term vision, WeThinkCode_ is actively engaging key stakeholders, including government representatives, funders, and industry leaders, to secure sustainable funding and forge new partnerships that will allow this initiative to expand to more regions.

The initiative offers government partners a scalable public-private model that directly supports national digital skills priorities, while Industry partners gain access to pre-vetted, job-ready tech talent from rural areas, supporting inclusive hiring pipelines and transformation objectives. For funders, the programme presents a high-impact investment opportunity with measurable outcomes in economic participation, education, and rural development.

“Our goal is to build a national network of tech talent that reaches beyond traditional urban centres,” says Gwatirisa. “By refining our approach at South Cape TVET College, we’re laying the groundwork for future collaborations that will bring software engineering training to more communities across South Africa.”

WeThinkCode_ and South Cape TVET College aim to scale the model to ensure that more students from rural areas gain the skills needed to thrive in the digital economy.

“Our collaboration with WeThinkCode_ represents a transformative step in elevating South Cape TVET College’s curriculum to align with industry demands,” says David Modiba, deputy-director of the DHET TVET curriculum development. “By integrating cutting-edge software engineering training into our academic offerings, we’re not only enhancing educational pathways but actively equipping students with the skills needed to secure meaningful employment.

“This partnership opens doors for disadvantaged youth to access career opportunities that were once beyond reach, ensuring that talent is nurtured, supported, and placed into roles that drive South Africa’s digital future.”