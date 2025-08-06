WhatsApp cracks down on scams

WhatsApp has taken down millions of accounts linked to criminal scam centres.

In the first six months of this year, WhatsApp proactively detected and banned over 6,8-million accounts associated with criminal scam centres, many of them before the scam centres could fully operationalise their fraudulent campaigns.

“The fight against scams is a relentless one, and we are continually evolving our defenses to stay ahead of bad actors,” says Kojo Boakye, vice-president of public policy: Africa, Middle East and Türkiye at Meta. “This is part of our unwavering commitment to protect our users, not just by banning malicious accounts, but by empowering individuals with the tools and knowledge they need to recognize and avoid these sophisticated threats. We believe that a safer messaging environment is built through a combination of robust technology, proactive detection , and user education.”

Criminal scam centres often run multiple campaigns simultaneously, ranging from deceptive cryptocurrency investments to elaborate pyramid schemes. A common red flag for these scams is the demand for upfront payments to secure promised returns. These fraudulent activities frequently span multiple platforms, starting on dating apps or via text messages, then migrating to social media, private messaging apps like WhatsApp, and ultimately to payment or crypto platforms. This multi-platform approach is designed to evade detection by individual services, making comprehensive disruption more challenging.

WhatsApp has launched new anti-scam features designed to protect against known scam tactics: