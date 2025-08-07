Customer details compromised in Air France breach

Air France has been the victim of a cyberattack, and some customer details have been compromised.

The airline has alerted its loyalty programme members that a fraudster gained limited access to a third-party system that is used by Air France, and some personal data was lost.

“Our dedicated teams, together with the third-party system involved, quickly took the necessary steps to address the situation, and have reinforced protective measures to prevent this from happening again,” a communication from the airline states.

It adds that data such as credit card details, passport numbers, Flying Blue Miles balances, passwords or booking information were not involved.

However, details such as names, contact details, Flying Blue number and tier level, and the subject line of service request emails could have been accessed.

The breach has been reported to the French Data Protection Authority in accordance with data protection laws.