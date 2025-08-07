Google boosts African AI research

The University of Pretoria (UP) has received a $1-million donation from Google to support the African Institute for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (AfriDSAI) – a transdisciplinary research institute hosted within UP and led by Prof Vukosi Marivate, the Absa chair of Data Science and a professor in the Department of Computer Science.

The funding marks a major step forward in Africa’s drive to become a significant contributor to the global AI research landscape. It will directly support catalytic activities at AfriDSAI including fellowships for MSc, PhD, and post-doctoral researchers; research in priority sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, natural language processing, and climate resilience; and the promotion of ethical and inclusive AI practices across the continent.

“Google’s donation significantly enhances AfriDSAI’s ability to conduct high-impact, socially responsive research and grow a new generation of African data scientists and AI leaders,” says Prof Marivate. “It strengthens our mission to build sustainable AI research communities across Africa and ensure that AI technologies developed here are shaped by local knowledge and values.

“As Africa currently contributes only 0,9% of global AI research output, this kind of investment is vital in changing that narrative,” Prof Marivate adds.