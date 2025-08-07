iStore celebrates 20 years in SA

This year marks two decades that iStore, South Africa’s dedicated Apple Premium Partner, has been operating in South Africa.

“At iStore, we believe that technology should do more than function, that it should enrich lives. For 20 years, our purpose has been to make the Apple experience accessible, meaningful and personal for every customer who walks through our doors,” says Chris Dodd, CEO of iStore.

“Being the home of Apple in South Africa means we’re not just here to sell technology, we’re here to bring Apple’s spirit of innovation and service to life, every day. This milestone is not just about our past, but a renewed promise to continue delivering the best of Apple to our customers for years to come.”

With more than 40 retail locations, iStore supports Vodacom, Telkom, and MTN, and offers customers more ways to pay, free delivery, and world-class trade-in values.

The stores offer free technical support and training, also partnering with programmes like iSchoolAfrica to empower communities, support local talent, and equip educators and learners for the future.

iStore’s Trade-in Programme forms the heart of its larger circular economy, offering customers the good trade-in values when upgrading to the latest Apple products. It also brings many more South Africans into the Apple family through its Pre‑Owned Apple product range, available both online and in dedicated Pre‑Owned stores.

iStore’s Trade-in offering covers iPhone, Mac, iPad and Apple Watch. Customers can also trade in Android phones and PCs.

iStore has an omnichannel retail offering, with “within the hour” (RightNow), same day, next day or scheduled deliveries. Customers can also choose to pick up their online order in-store.