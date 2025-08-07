Kaspersky partners with rugby players

Kaspersky has kicked off an ambassador campaign in South Africa by teaming up with rugby players Pieter-Steph Du Toit and RG Snyman.

Titled Safer Together, the six-month exclusive partnership between Kaspersky and these South African rugby players aims to increase awareness to help sport lovers, at every level, to protect their systems, data and privacy from online attacks.

The special code SaferTogether unlocks a 25% discount for Kaspersky Premium, giving fans a chance to try the same protection trusted by these two rugby legends and win a jersey signed by the rugby players. More details can be found on their social pages as well as Kaspersky’s social channels.

Kim Grobbelaar, consumer channel manager in the Middle East and Africa at Kaspersky, says the partnership feels like a natural fit.

“Pieter-Steph Du Toit and RG Snyman are inspiring athletes in South Africa and world rugby. They have a strong spirit, resilience, high working capacity and courage. These are qualities that are particularly close to Kaspersky, they resonate with the company’s values,” she says.

“Most people know they should be safer online. The problem is they are not always sure where to start. That is why we are doing this in a way that feels familiar. Rugby brings people together. If we can use that connection to help people take the first step toward better online protection, then we are doing something meaningful,” adds Grobbelaar.