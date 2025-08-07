OpenAI releases open source models

OpenAI has released two new open-weight AI reasoning models aimed at bringing AI development directly into the hands of developers, enthusiasts, enterprises, startups, and governments everywhere – across every industry and at every scale.

The company is releasing gpt-oss-120b and gpt-oss-20b – both open-weight language models that deliver strong real-world performance at low cost.

Available under the flexible Apache 2.0 license, these models outperform similarly sized open models on reasoning tasks, demonstrate strong tool use capabilities, and are optimised for efficient deployment on consumer hardware.

They were trained using a mix of reinforcement learning and techniques informed by OpenAI’s most advanced internal models, including o3 and other frontier systems.

The gpt-oss-120b model achieves near-parity with OpenAI o4-mini on core reasoning benchmarks, while running efficiently on a single 80Gb GPU.

The gpt-oss-20b model delivers similar results to OpenAI o3‑mini on common benchmarks and can run on edge devices with just 16Gb of memory, making it ideal for on-device use cases, local inference, or rapid iteration without costly infrastructure.

Both models also perform strongly on tool use, few-shot function calling, CoT reasoning (as seen in results on the Tau-Bench agentic evaluation suite) and HealthBench (even outperforming proprietary models like OpenAI o1 and GPT‑4o).

The models are compatible with OpenAI’s Responses API⁠, and are designed to be used within agentic workflows with exceptional instruction following, tool use like web search or Python code execution, and reasoning capabilities – including the ability to adjust the reasoning effort for tasks that don’t require complex reasoning and/or target very low latency final outputs.

They are entirely customisable, provide full chain-of-thought (CoT), and support Structured Outputs⁠.

In addition to running the models through comprehensive safety training and evaluations, OpenAI has also introduced an additional layer of evaluation by testing an adversarially fine-tuned version of gpt-oss-120b under its Preparedness Framework⁠.

gpt-oss models perform comparably to frontier models on internal safety benchmarks, offering developers the same safety standards as our recent proprietary models.

Anyone can use the models to develop breakthrough applications in generative, reasoning, and physical AI, healthcare and manufacturing – or even unlock new industries as the next industrial revolution driven by AI continues to unfold.

Nvidia partnership

OpenAI’s new flexible, open-weight text-reasoning large language models (LLMs) were trained on Nvidia H100 GPUs and run inference best on the hundreds of millions of GPUs running the Nvidia CUDA platform across the globe.

The models are now available as Nvidia NIM microservices, offering easy deployment on any GPU-accelerated infrastructure with flexibility, data privacy, and enterprise-grade security.

With software optimisations for the Nvidia Blackwell platform, the models offer optimal inference on Nvidia GB200 NVL72 systems, achieving 1,5-million tokens per second – driving massive efficiency for inference.

“OpenAI showed the world what could be built on Nvidia AI – and now they’re advancing innovation in open-source software,” says Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia. “The gpt-oss models let developers everywhere build on that state-of-the-art open-source foundation, strengthening US technology leadership in AI – all on the world’s largest AI compute infrastructure.”

As advanced reasoning models like gpt-oss generate exponentially more tokens, the demand on compute infrastructure increases dramatically. Meeting this demand calls for purpose-built AI factories powered by Nvidia Blackwell, an architecture designed to deliver the scale, efficiency, and return on investment required to run inference at the highest level.

Nvidia Blackwell includes innovations such as NVFP4 4-bit precision, which enables ultra-efficient, high-accuracy inference while significantly reducing power and memory requirements. This makes it possible to deploy trillion-parameter LLMs in realtime, which can unlock billions of dollars in value for organisations.

AMD support

AMD now provides out-of-the-box, day 0 support for the latest open models from OpenAI, enabling developers to easily fine-tune and deploy across cloud to client environments using AMD hardware, the AMD ROCm and AMD Ryzen AI software stack, and seamless open source integrations.

The chip-maker is also announcing day 0 support across its AI hardware, including the flagship AMD Instinct MI355X and MI300X GPUs, AMD Radeon AI PRO R9700 GPUs, and AMD Ryzen AI processors.

AMD is also introducing a Hugging Face Space featuring a chatbot powered by OpenAI models running on AMD Instinct GPUs. This interactive platform allows users to easily engage with AMD models.