As online opportunities for women increase, the struggle just goes digital

As South Africa commemorates Women’s Month, it is a time to acknowledge profound advancements and confront persistent struggles.

By Julie Noizeux Inder, cybersecurity specialist at Fortinet

This August, while celebrating the increasing digital empowerment of women – their growing presence in online work, education, and economic advancement – we must also address a glaring paradox: as opportunities multiply, so too do the digital dangers they face.

Women’s Month exists because the issues women face demand sustained effort. If safety was the norm it should be, such dedicated periods would be unnecessary, after all.

From my perspective, many of the risks associated with the digital realm are increasingly directed at women. This is by no means because women are inherently easier targets, but because, much like in physical society, they are disproportionately targeted by malicious actors.

In the physical world, women still face startling levels of inequality, despite years of campaigning.

Studies indicate that South African women still earn between 23% and 35% less than men, further contributing to economic insecurity for women and perpetuating inequality.

The 2023/24 Victims of Crime Survey found that 46 % of respondents had experienced gender‑based violence (GBV): 53 % of women versus 38 % of men.

Women also report significantly lower feelings of safety walking at night: 45.7 % of women said they felt “very unsafe” versus a much lower proportion of men.

These threats and struggles disproportionately experienced by women don’t disappear when they go online.

Digital threats can manifest as online harassment and abuse, including bullying and doxing. They can involve the malicious use of AI and deepfakes for identity manipulation or reputation damage, as well as cyberstalking and online identity theft.

Furthermore, advanced financial scams, like fraudulent employment offers or investment schemes, often specifically target women seeking financial independence or new opportunities in a society where they have long been denied these opportunities.

Phishing and social engineering tactics are particularly refined, with malicious actors often customising their approaches to exploit universal human tendencies, but tailored to profiles that might disproportionately affect women. This can involve deceptive appeals for personal data or the promise of sought after financial freedom.

The psychological impact of persistent online abuse or the financial betrayal stemming from a scam can be profound, undermining confidence and limiting women’s full participation in the digital economy even further.

The Internet mirrors societal challenges and, unfortunately, the difficulties women encounter offline are often actually magnified online.

Tech organisations have made efforts to improve online safety for women, with varying degrees of success. Some dating applications, for example, have in the past introduced features like “women-first messaging”, where only women can initiate conversations after a match. While this grants women more control and helps filter unwanted interactions, it does not eliminate the risk of harassment once communication begins, nor does it address issues beyond the app itself.

Social media platforms have implemented advanced privacy settings, allowing users to control who views their content or even “snooze” engagement for a period. Yet, determined malicious actors can often find workarounds, and the sheer volume of content makes comprehensive moderation a constant challenge.

AI-powered content moderation tools attempt to detect and remove harmful material automatically, but they can struggle with nuance, context, and the rapidly changing nature of abusive language, leading to both false positives and missed threats.

These initiatives, while well-intentioned, highlight that technological solutions alone are not a complete answer; they serve as part of a larger, layered defence.

Practical steps for digital safety

While digital threats are always changing, individuals can take proactive steps to strengthen their online resilience. I would recommend these five crucial tips for everyone, but particularly pertinent for women who may face targeted attacks:

Strong, unique passwords and multi-factor authentication (MFA): This forms the foundation of digital safety. For women historically distanced from tech and digital empowerment, education on these topics needs more attention. To close the gap, a key first step is to use complex, different passwords for every online account and enable MFA wherever possible. This adds a critical layer of defence, making it far harder for attackers to gain unauthorised access, even if a password is compromised.

This forms the foundation of digital safety. For women historically distanced from tech and digital empowerment, education on these topics needs more attention. To close the gap, a key first step is to use complex, different passwords for every online account and enable MFA wherever possible. This adds a critical layer of defence, making it far harder for attackers to gain unauthorised access, even if a password is compromised. Review and adjust privacy settings: Regularly check and tighten privacy settings on all social media platforms, messaging apps, and online services. Understand precisely who can view your posts, photos, and personal information, and review this regularly.

Regularly check and tighten privacy settings on all social media platforms, messaging apps, and online services. Understand precisely who can view your posts, photos, and personal information, and review this regularly. Exercise caution with information sharing: Be mindful when sharing personal details, location, or financial information online. Even seemingly harmless facts can be pieced together by cybercriminals for targeted attacks and from unsuspecting sources like ID or Passport documents subtly visible in the background of pictures shared on social media.

Be mindful when sharing personal details, location, or financial information online. Even seemingly harmless facts can be pieced together by cybercriminals for targeted attacks and from unsuspecting sources like ID or Passport documents subtly visible in the background of pictures shared on social media. Recognise social engineering tactics: Maintain a healthy skepticism towards unsolicited messages, especially those demanding urgent action, promising unrealistic opportunities, or attempting to trigger emotional responses. Verify the sender’s identity through alternative, trusted channels before clicking links or disclosing information – or, in many cases, before even just responding.

Maintain a healthy skepticism towards unsolicited messages, especially those demanding urgent action, promising unrealistic opportunities, or attempting to trigger emotional responses. Verify the sender’s identity through alternative, trusted channels before clicking links or disclosing information – or, in many cases, before even just responding. Know how to report and seek support: Familiarise yourself with the reporting mechanisms available on online platforms and through local law enforcement channels for cyber harassment, identity theft, or fraud. Support organisations focusing on digital rights and online abuse can also provide invaluable assistance.

A collective responsibility

Individual vigilance is vital, but creating truly safe and resilient digital spaces for women demands a broader, collaborative effort.

As we celebrate Women’s Month, I believe we must commit not only to acknowledging women’s achievements but also to actively empowering them with the knowledge and tools for digital safety. Just as Women’s Month highlights that gender equality is a continuous journey, digital empowerment for women is also an ongoing process.

New opportunities in the digital economy invariably bring increased threats, making the fight for online safety a sustained and intensifying effort. A digitally resilient South Africa is one where all its citizens, particularly women, can participate online freely, safely, and without fear of exploitation. This is a societal imperative that demands our collective attention and, especially our action.