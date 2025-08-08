Bridging the gender finance gap for entrepreneurs

New research from Mastercard reveals that 57% of South African women identify as entrepreneurs, surpassing the regional average of 51% across Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EEMEA).

These women entrepreneurs are a vital part of South Africa’s economic engine, and yet, many face funding barriers that limit their potential.

This is according to Gugu Mjadu, Executive General Manager: Marketing at Business Partners Limited, who believes that targeted support for women-led businesses is essential to close the country’s gender finance gap.

“Too many women-led businesses are underfunded and underserved, often because traditional financiers have not adapted their models to meet the unique realities that women entrepreneurs face,” she says. “This includes that many women bootstrap their businesses in initial stages and delay applying for finance making it sometimes challenging for financiers to assess their applications accurately. Some are navigating male-dominated industries, or working to expand legacy businesses started under extremely difficult socio-economic conditions.”

Financiers like Business Partners Limited play an important role in shifting this landscape. The company’s steadfast commitment to inclusive access to finance is clearly demonstrated by the significant growth in its support to women entrepreneurs. In the 2025 financial year, disbursements to women-owned businesses accounted for an impressive 43,6% of the total disbursements – up from 31,25 in the 2024 financial year – highlighting the company’s ongoing efforts to empower women and foster equitable economic participation.

“Through funding solutions and non-financial support tailored to women-owned businesses, we’re committed to unlocking untapped entrepreneurial potential,” says Mjadu, who notes that there is often a powerful multiplier effect when it comes to investing in women-led businesses.

“We’ve seen first-hand the transformational impact that access to finance and structured business developmental support can have on women entrepreneurs. These resources enable women to foster financial literacy, grow their businesses that generate employment, uplift households, and contribute to more resilient and inclusive communities. These are ripple effects that benefit the broader South African economy,” she explains.

As South Africa celebrates Women’s Month, Mjadu says that, despite the growing role that women entrepreneurs play in driving inclusive growth, targeted action is still needed to truly level the playing field.

“This comes down to equity and economic logic. Women entrepreneurs have already proven their ability to build and lead successful businesses. What they need now is intentional support: access to funding, markets and networks. With the right support, they can scale their businesses and build their own legacies for the next generation,” she concludes.