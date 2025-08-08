Huawei SA opens applications for the 2025 Women in Tech training

Huawei South Africa has opened applications for the highly anticipated 2025 edition of the Women in Tech Digital Skills Training Programme, set to take place from 27 to 29 August in Johannesburg.

Now in its fourth year, this flagship programme is designed for women entrepreneurs and professionals who are building businesses and actively looking for ways to grow, adapt and lead in a digital world. As artificial intelligence and digital technology reshape industries, this three-day experience offers women the tools, insights and networks to stay competitive, and scale with confidence.

This year’s theme, TechHERpreneur: Where Innovation Meets Ambition, highlights the power of women using technology to grow, adapt, and lead. It’s an invitation designed for ‘her’, for the woman advancing in her career, building her business, and ready to take the next step. The programme is fully funded, with no cost to apply or attend.

The three-day programme begins with two days at Huawei’s Johannesburg campus, where participants will be immersed in hands-on sessions exploring how emerging technologies like AI, 5G, and other digital tools can be applied to real business challenges. This includes expert-led training from Huawei leaders and ICT specialists.

The final day, hosted at Henley Business School Africa, focuses on personal leadership, business resilience, and strategic adaptability, culminating in a Henley certificate of attendance that enhances each participant’s professional profile.

New to this year’s programme is a business growth masterclass and practical tech demo led by Stuff, South Africa’s leading consumer tech publication. Their session will showcase accessible technology solutions for small businesses, from smartphones and storage to productivity tools and digital visibility platforms, designed to boost efficiency, adaptability, and growth. This fresh addition brings a hands-on, real-world layer to the programme, bridging everyday tech with entrepreneurial impact.

“Our 2025 theme, TechHERpreneur is about meeting women where they are, building, adapting, and leading in a rapidly changing world,” says Vanashree Govender, senior PR manager: media and communications at Huawei South Africa. “Whether it’s understanding how to use everyday tools more effectively or exploring the power of emerging technologies, this programme gives women the practical edge and confidence to grow. We’re looking forward to seeing how these skills translate into long-term impact.”

The Women in Tech Digital Skills Training Programme is open to women entrepreneurs with an existing business and a strong vision for growth. Sector and age are open. What matters is readiness to integrate technology, a commitment to scale, and the ambition to lead. A total of 40 women will be selected for the 2025 cohort, based on innovation potential, entrepreneurial drive, and business growth mindset.

“Whether you’re just getting traction or looking to future-proof what you’ve built, this programme gives you the tools and perspective to make smarter decisions in a changing world,” says Govender.

“It’s a privilege to collaborate with Huawei on a programme that delivers measurable impact for women entrepreneurs,” says Linda Buckley, pro dean of teaching and learning and student experience at Henley Business School Africa, part of the University of Reading. “This is about digital fluency, personal mastery, and the confidence to grow beyond survival. At Henley, our mission is to build the people who build the businesses that build Africa, and partnerships with committed corporate citizens like Huawei are a critical part of this.”

Applications are now open. Women interested in joining the 2025 cohort are encouraged to apply online.

To apply, complete the form, available here.