Robust cybersecurity empowers working mothers in hybrid workplaces

As South Africa commemorates Women’s Month, the conversation around workplace flexibility and empowerment is more critical than ever.

However, Integrity360 cautions that, without a supportive and secure digital environment, the hybrid work models that empower many working mothers can inadvertently create new burdens and security risks.

The company argues that a truly inclusive workplace goes beyond offering flexible hours; it requires a cybersecurity strategy that is built to support a diverse workforce without disproportionately penalising those who need flexibility the most.

Rather than placing the stress of security squarely on the employee, organisations should shift to a model where security is an enabler of flexible work, not an obstacle. This is especially pertinent given that in South Africa, 43% of mothers live in single-parent households, carrying the sole burden of raising their children while working.

To help organisations assess their readiness, Integrity360 proposes a new approach that ensures cybersecurity policies and culture empower, rather than penalise, working mothers.

Audit your policies for unintended bias : Businesses must review their cybersecurity policies to identify potential biases that penalise a flexible work style. For example, rigid rules on network connectivity may unintentionally create stress for a parent needing to manage an urgent family matter or run a household alone while being employed.

: Businesses must review their cybersecurity policies to identify potential biases that penalise a flexible work style. For example, rigid rules on network connectivity may unintentionally create stress for a parent needing to manage an urgent family matter or run a household alone while being employed. Measure empowerment, not just compliance : A healthy security culture surveys employees’ confidence in handling cyber threats, going beyond simply tracking who completed training. This acknowledges that a working mother’s ability to engage with security may differ from others and requires tailored support.

: A healthy security culture surveys employees’ confidence in handling cyber threats, going beyond simply tracking who completed training. This acknowledges that a working mother’s ability to engage with security may differ from others and requires tailored support. Create secure ‘safe spaces’ for reporting: Establish clear, non-punitive channels for reporting security incidents. This helps alleviate the fear of reprisal, especially for those juggling work with other responsibilities, ensuring that they feel supported in doing the right thing.

Moving beyond the checklist, the company has this advice for organisations to create an actionable, supportive security ecosystem.