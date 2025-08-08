These are the top schools in the Samsung STEM finals

Samsung reveals the top 10 schools progressing to the finals of the 2025 Solve For Tomorrow (SFT) competition, a programme designed to inspire Learners to use Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) to tackle real-world challenges.

This year’s Top 10 schools were selected following the successful completion of the Design Thinking Workshops. These workshops equipped both Learners and educators from the 2025 Top 20 Finalist Schools with the tools needed to prepare for the critical prototype development phase.

In this next phase, the Top 10 schools will receive resources and support to create physical prototypes, which will be presented to a panel of judges during the final evaluation.

The Solve for Tomorrow competition hosted by Samsung, is a flagship initiative in South Africa aimed at enhancing STEM education and fostering innovation among young people. It empowers Grade 10 and 11 learners from underserved communities to develop solutions to real-world problems using STEM skills.

This year’s theme: “Infrastructure and Safety”; challenges learners to tackle pressing issues in their schools and respective communities.

The competition encourages creative problem-solving, teamwork and the application of 21st-century skills such as critical thinking and collaboration. By addressing local challenges, it not only equips learners with valuable skills but also promotes community-driven solutions and contributes to South Africa’s advancement of STEM.

Participants have expressed how the programme has boosted their confidence, fostered teamwork, and created lasting friendships. The competition has instilled a sense of social responsibility in learners, empowering them to make a positive impact in their communities.

The judging process involves multiple stages and a rigorous evaluation criteria, culminating in a final assessment of prototypes. Schools initially submit their entries, which are reviewed by a panel of judges based on innovation, feasibility, and completeness. This is followed by a paper prototype submission and a final prototype evaluation conducted by judges who volunteer their time and expertise to ensure the competition’s success and credibility.

Malcolm Darwin, people lead at Samsung and a volunteer judge on the SFT programme, shares: “I agreed to be a judge again because there are many kids with ideas to change the world or bring about change that may never be heard due to limited access. The SFT competition provides these Learners the opportunity to showcase their ideas and gain the resources needed to succeed. We have incredibly talented young minds in South Africa and I’m proud to be part of uncovering that talent as they tackle real-life problems.”

The winning teams stand to gain recognition as innovators and problem-solvers of the future, with prizes including cash awards and Samsung devices for schools and learners. The top three schools receive cash prizes for STEM equipment, while all top three teams are awarded Samsung devices. The first-place school receives R100 000, second place R50 000 and third place R30 000.

In no particular order, below are the Top 10 schools advancing to the SFT finals are:

School Province MBILWI SECONDARY LIMPOPO UMLAZI COMPREHENSIVE KWA ZULU NATAL LENAKENG TECHNICAL FREE STATE TEMBISA WEST SECONDARY GAUTENG PHOMOLONG SECONDARY GAUTENG KHWEZI LOMSO SECONDARY EASTERN CAPE KOFFIFONTEIN SECONDARY SCHOOL FREE STATE ADAMS COLLEGE KWA ZULU NATAL LERENG SECONDARY SCHOOL FREE STATE MASIBAMBANE SECONDARY SCHOOL WESTERN CAPE

Lefa Makgato, corporate social responsibility manager for Samsung Electronics in Southern Africa, comments: “Congratulations to the schools that have advanced to this year’s Top 10. The level of innovation displayed was truly inspiring, and we are excited to see these ideas come to life through prototypes.

“At Samsung, we are proud to drive this positive change and support the Department of Basic Education’s mission to increase STEM participation in our schools. As we move into the finals, we encourage all finalists to give their best effort and remember that your best is more than enough.”