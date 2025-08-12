Talos exposes ReVault vulnerabilities

Cisco’s Talos has reported five vulnerabilities to Broadcom and Dell, affecting both the ControlVault3 Firmware and its associated Windows APIs. More than 100 models of Dell Laptops are affected by the vulnerability, which is being dubbed “ReVault”, if left unpatched.

Philippe Laulheret, senior vulnerability researcher at Cisco Talos, unpacks the findings.

The ReVault attack can be used as a post-compromise persistence technique that can remain even across Windows reinstalls. It can also be used as a physical compromise to bypass Windows Login and/or for any local user to gain Admin/System privileges.

Dell ControlVault is “a hardware-based security solution that provides a secure bank that stores passwords, biometric templates, and security codes within the firmware”. A daughter board provides this functionality and performs these security features in firmware.

Dell refers to the daughter board as a Unified Security Hub (USH), as it is used as a hub to run ControlVault (CV), connecting various security peripherals such as a fingerprint reader, smart card reader and NFC reader.

The current iterations of the product are called ControlVault3 and ControlVault3+ and can be found in more than 100 different models of actively-supported Dell laptops (see DSA-2025-053), mostly from the business-centric Lattitude and Precision series. These laptop models are widely used in the cybersecurity industry, government settings and challenging environments in their Rugged version.

Sensitive industries that require heightened security when logging in (via smartcard or NFC) are more likely to find ControlVault devices in their environment, as they are necessary to enable these security features.

Findings

Talos has published five CVEs and their associated reports. The vulnerabilities include multiple out-of-bounds vulnerabilities (CVE-2025-24311, CVE-2025-25050) an arbitrary free (CVE-2025-25215) and a stack-overflow (CVE-2025-24922), all affecting the CV firmware. We also reported an unsafe-deserialization (CVE-2025-24919) that affects ControlVault’s Windows APIs.

Impact

With a lack of common security mitigations and the combination of some of the vulnerabilities mentioned above, the impact of these findings is significant. Let’s highlight two of the most critical attack scenarios we have uncovered.

Post-compromise pivot – On the Windows side, a non-administrative user can interact with the CV firmware using its associated APIs and trigger an Arbitrary Code Execution on the CV firmware. From this vantage point, it becomes possible to leak key material essential to the security of the device, thus gaining the ability to permanently modify its firmware. This creates the risk of a so-called implant that could stay unnoticed in a laptop’s CV firmware and eventually be used as a pivot back onto the system in the case of a Threat Actor’s post-compromise strategy. The following video shows how a tampered CV firmware can be used to “hack Windows” by leveraging the unsafe deserialisation bug mentioned previously.

Physical attack – A local attacker with physical access to a user's laptop can pry it open and directly access the USH board over USB with a custom connector. From there, all the vulnerabilities described previously become in-scope for the attacker without requiring the ability to log-in into the system or knowing a full-disk encryption password. While chassis-intrusion can be detected, this is a feature that needs to be enabled beforehand to be effective at warning of a potential tampering.

Another interesting consequence of this scenario is that if a system is configured to be unlocked with the user’s fingerprint, it is also possible to tamper with the CV firmware to accept any fingerprint rather than only allowing a legitimate user’s.

Mitigation

To mitigate these attacks, Talos recommends the following:

Keep your system up to date to ensure the latest firmware is installed. CV firmware can be automatically deployed via Windows Update, but new firmware usually gets released on the Dell website a few weeks prior.

If not using any of the security peripherals (fingerprint reader, smart card reader and NFC reader) it is possible to disable the CV services (using the Service Manager) and/or the CV device (via the Device Manager).

It is also worth considering disabling fingerprint login when risks are heightened (e.g., leaving one’s laptop unattended in a hotel room). Windows also provides Enhanced Sign-in Security (ESS), which may help mitigate some of the physical attacks and detect inappropriate CV firmware.

Detection

To detect an attack, consider the following:

Depending on your laptop model, chassis intrusion detection can be enabled in the computer’s BIOS. This would flag physical tampering and may require entering a password to clear the alert and restart the computer.

In the Windows logs, unexpected crashes of the Windows Biometric Service or the various Credential Vault services could be a sign of compromise.

Cisco customers using Cisco Secure Endpoint can be made aware of potential risks with the signature definition “bcmbipdll.dll Loaded by Abnormal Process”.

Conclusion

These findings highlight the importance of evaluating the security posture of all hardware components within your devices, not just the operating system or software.

As Talos demonstrated, vulnerabilities in widely-used firmware such as Dell ControlVault can have far-reaching implications, potentially compromising even advanced security features like biometric authentication.

Staying vigilant, patching your systems and proactively assessing risk are essential to safeguard your systems against evolving threats.