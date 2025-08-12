WiFi 7 to drive enterprise WLAN growth in 2025

Excess inventory in the channel has been cleared, and WLAN revenue is expected to grow 12% in 2025, according to Dell’Oro Group, which adds that WiFi 7 shipments will shoot up this year – representing more than a third of Indoor AP revenues.

“We expect that in 2028, WiFi 7 sales will represent over 90% of Indoor AP revenues, with the first enterprise class WiFi 8 APs appearing on the market late that year,” says Siân Morgan, research director at Dell’Oro Group. “WiFi 6 never reached that level of penetration because Wi-Fi 6E was released to the market so quickly.

“Industry experts who sit on the key standards bodies are already working through the options for Wi-Fi 8,” says Morgan. “We predict a material upswing in WiFi 8 adoption in 2029, which gives WiFi 7 over five years on the market for vendors to recoup development costs.”

