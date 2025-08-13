Applications open for 2025 Bellville Connect Level Up Series

Local SMMEs with ambitions to grow are invited to apply for the 2025 Bellville Connect Level Up Series, ahead of this year’s Bellville Business Expo (BBExpo), taking place on 28 and 29 October 2025, at the Tyger Valley Centre Arena.

Now in its third year, the Level Up Series is a flagship business development programme, hosted by the Greater Tygerberg Partnership (GTP) designed to accelerate SMME growth and connect local entrepreneurs with industry experts, funders, and future customers. The series serves as a lead-up to the BBExpo, the Northern Suburbs’ premier platform for showcasing and celebrating local business excellence.

This year, there is a renewed focus on sustainable and green enterprise development, with the programme especially geared towards SMMEs that are actively working towards a more sustainable future through innovative business practices.

“The Level Up Series has proven to be a powerful catalyst for business growth in Bellville. It provides a structured platform for entrepreneurs to gain practical skills, build visibility, and connect with stakeholders who can help take their business to the next level. We are especially excited to support businesses that are contributing positively to our environment and economy,” says Nasmera Buckus, chief operating officer of the GTP.

The eight-week hybrid programme will begin in the week of 19 August 2025 and will include a mix of in-person and virtual sessions. Participants will benefit from expert-led workshops, individual mentorship, and targeted support to help them strengthen their business models, enhance their market readiness, and prepare to pitch to potential partners and investors.

The programme will culminate in a live pitch event in mid-October, where a panel will select the Top 5 businesses to be profiled at the BBExpo and in other promotional opportunities.

The GTP is calling on entrepreneurs who:

Have operated for at least two years

Are based in or actively serve the greater Bellville area

Are committed to sustainability and innovation

Have an annual turnover of at least R250 000

Have at least one full-time employee or founder

Are serious about scaling their business and expanding their impact

“This is not just a training programme but a stepping stone to greater visibility, credibility, and opportunity. Through the Level Up Series and BBExpo, we’re not only supporting business growth but also building a stronger and more inclusive local economy,” adds Buckus.

Applications close this Friday, 15 August 2025.

Applicants are invited to complete the application form here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/XFDSMPN