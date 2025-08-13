Calls for investigation into cable dumping

South Africa’s key industries including mining, construction, solar and manufacturing are facing an escalating threat from the influx of substandard imported power cables, jeopardising safety, employment and the economic viability of the local cable manufacturing industry, but most importantly job losses, as the market is being flooded with non-regulated imports.

This is according to Tertius Ness, chief operating officer of South Ocean Electric Wire (SOEW), who says calls are growing for decisive action from the authorities to protect the industry. Parties are urging the South African Revenue Service (SARS), Department of Trade and Industry (dtic) and trade unions to investigate potential dumping, drawing parallels with the June 2025 anti-dumping duties on tyres from Vietnam, Thailand and Cambodia.

“The problem is twofold. Without intervention, the reliance on untested imports could deepen, threatening the resilience of South Africa’s industrial base and local power cable manufacturing jobs,” says Ness. “Stakeholders must demand transparency. Imports must also adhere to local regulations and material specifications to safeguard these critical industrial sectors.

“The mining industry, for example, faces risks as unreliable cables compromise extraction and processing equipment, potentially disrupting production. Construction projects are also under threat, including those supporting the solar boom due to substandard imports bypassing tests such as thermal endurance and UV resistance,” he adds.

Ness notes that the solar sector, a beacon of renewable energy growth, is particularly at risk, as faulty cables reduce photovoltaic system efficiency and lifespan, well below the expected 15 years. Industrial facilities, dependent on stable power grids, also face disruptions, with inferior PVC insulation which could result in downtime and costly repairs. The power cable industry, as a whole, is under threat.

He says that jobs in the cable manufacturing sector are under huge pressure. Cheap imports flood the market, undermining local producers like SOEW, a JSE-listed subsidiary of South Ocean Holdings, often failing SANS standards, causing these products to degrade under South Africa’s harsh climate, marked by extreme heat, UV radiation and humidity.

“This leads to arcing, overheating and efficiency losses, threatening mining operations, construction sites, and industrial power grids,” Ness says. A 2024 warehouse explosion in KZN was traced to a cable unable to handle its electrical load, which is believed to have caused millions of rands of damages, underscoring the need for industries reliant on durable wiring.”

Ness emphasises that high-conductivity copper conductors and suitable insulation materials, used in locally produced cables, meet local rigorous standards, offering a safer alternative. “Local manufacturing reduces import dependency and supports South African jobs, aligning with national economic goals.

“The economic toll of this dumping is significant,” he adds. “Substandard power cables, often imported at prices below sustainable levels, erode the competitiveness of local manufacturers. Ness notes that the dominance of power cable imports has slashed jobs and tax revenue.

“Replacing failed cables and repairing damage far outweighs any initial savings. These industries are cornerstones of the economy. And at the centre of this is the local power cable manufacturing industry.”