Legal departments are not realising tech benefits

General counsel (GC) must take three actions to improve legal technology outcomes in their departments, according to Gartner.

“GCs and legal leaders often have a poor understanding of what is needed for effective technology implementation and use in their functions,” says Maesea McCalpin, senior principal: research in Gartner’s Assurance Practice. “Many are unaware of necessary workflow changes, lack a realistic view of how systems can improve workflows, do not fully grasp the obstacles to implementation and effective use, and few have plans to address these challenges.”

While legal departments have seen some good results from their technology investments, a September 2024 survey by Gartner of 140 legal functions showed that most have failed to capture the full benefits.

Digital readiness key to better technology ROI

“Laying the groundwork for digital technology adoption in legal departments means ensuring digital readiness in people, processes and data,” says McCalpin. “Just 23% of the departments in this study achieved high scores for digital readiness.”

Specifically, the following nine prerequisites of a digitally ready legal team have the biggest impact on the effectiveness of technology implementations:

Data readiness: The data necessary to get value out of the system is (1) accessible, (2) high-quality and (3) routinely improved and maintained.

Process readiness: The process that incorporates the technology system is (4) standardized, (5) documented and (6) routinely followed.

People readiness: Department employees (7) know how to use the system, (8) have the necessary resources and support and (9) know their role in system implementation.

Only GC can drive digital readiness

Gartner has identified three actions that GC can take that have an above average impact on digital readiness. GC should emphasise these activities throughout digital initiatives: