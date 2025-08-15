AI features big in Telkom’s planning

Telkom says it has embraced artificial intelligence (AI) as a cornerstone of its digital transformation strategy, spending R46-million in this financial year aligning its AI initiatives with business strategy.

“AI enables us to optimise operations, personalise customer interactions, and foster talent development,” says Dr Mmaki Jantjies, group executive: Innovation and Transformation. “Our investments are strategic, ensuring long-term value creation for our customers and stakeholders.”

According to the telco, some of the key impacts of its investment in AI will include:

Operational efficiency and cost optimisation

Telkom leverages AI-powered tools across its operations to streamline processes and reduce costs. BCX’s generative AI (GenAI) automation in its customers’ call centres analyses over 90 000 calls monthly, improving service quality and reducing expenses. These efforts align with Telkom’s vision of proactive, automated customer interactions.

Enhanced customer experience

Through advanced AI platforms like its internal platform – Bafo, an AI-powered contact centre solution – Telkom delivers personalised services and faster issue resolution:

Bafo- IVA for automated remediation and ticket resolution and Bafo – Qonda for predictive analytics and insights.

The “Voice of the Customer” platform uses behavioural economics and custom AI models to provide actionable insights and refine product strategies.

Externally, these agentic AI deliver unprecedented 24/7 autonomous capabilities that continuously improve, providing for BCX’s clients: superior customer experiences (69% improvement); reduced wait times (55% reduction); and enhanced satisfaction (48% increase).

Strategic growth opportunities

Telkom is leveraging its fibre infrastructure, data centres, and connectivity capabilities to enable AI adoption in South Africa. As both an “AI contributor” and “AI producer,” the company is developing cloud-based, data-intensive solutions while supporting global players with localised AI infrastructure.

Furthermore, through the FutureMakers initiative, Telkom supported AdvannoTech, a 100% black-owned IoT solutions provider that graduated from the Tech Accelerator Programme in 2024, by providing grants and strategic market access. In partnership with Telkom Consumer, the company was able to take its VantageX platform to market, delivering IoT and machine learning solutions across sectors including agriculture, utilities, property, and asset management. This support also enabled AdvannoTech to scale its operations, secure additional capital in funding from the Absa Supplier Development Fund, and unlock new AI-driven opportunities in multiple industries.

AI for Africa

With studies showing that a 10% increase in mobile Internet connectivity could grow GDP by 2,5%, coupled with AI adoption, Africa’s economy could gain $1,5-trillion by 2030. Telkom is calling for a co-created future where young African developers build the next AI tools in isiZulu and Swahili. This would lean on fibre and cloud infrastructure to serve cities, villages, clinics, and classrooms sparking innovation and turning dreams into reality.

Public–private partnerships, cross-border frameworks, and investment coalitions are needed to drive AI and its real value. Telkom says it is ready to partner with government, academia, and industry to deliver the infrastructure, insights, and innovation to close the divide.

Talent Development and Internal Innovation

Internally, Telkom launched PoliPal: an AI-powered HR chatbot to enhance employee engagement with internal policies.

“Guided by ethical principles, the company ensures transparency, data privacy, and governance in all AI applications,” says Dr Jantjies. “Telkom’s forward-thinking approach cements its role as a digital enabler, driving progress for South Africa’s economy and beyond.”