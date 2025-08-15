Business risk drives SMEs to ITaaS

As small and mid-sized enterprises (SMEs) across the globe embrace IT as a Service (ITaaS) to overcome skills shortages and infrastructure costs, South African businesses are being driven by an even more urgent concern – business risk.

In a climate where cyber threats are escalating and compliance requirements such as POPIA and GDPR are tightening, local organisations are turning to ITaaS not just for efficiency – but for survival.

“Many SMEs have already experienced cyberattacks or ransomware incidents, or they have come to the realisation that cybersecurity is critical—and they don’t know where to start,” says Johan Bosch, cluster executive for ITaaS at iOCO. “They need a trusted partner to help them build resilience and navigate complex compliance landscapes.”

Cybersecurity and Compliance: The New Imperatives

With a severe shortage of cybersecurity skills in the market, SMEs are seeking expert support to protect sensitive data – not only to avoid regulatory penalties, but to safeguard their reputations. The reputational fallout from a data breach can be devastating, especially for smaller businesses.

Cost-Effective, Scalable IT Solutions

Budget constraints remain a significant barrier for SMEs. Traditional IT infrastructure demands heavy capital investment—something many smaller businesses simply cannot afford. ITaaS offers a compelling alternative: world-class technology, architecture, monitoring, and 24/7 support—all on a subscription basis. “With ITaaS, SMEs gain access to an entire ecosystem that works from day one,” Bosch explains. “They don’t need to build it themselves.”

Choosing the Right ITaaS Partner

However, not all ITaaS providers are equal. Bosch warns against choosing partners based solely on price. “If a provider can’t deliver on uptime, restore data in a crisis, or secure every layer of your environment, the consequences can be catastrophic.”

A Smarter, Safer Future for SMEs

As South African SMEs face mounting cyber risks and compliance pressures, ITaaS is no longer a luxury – it’s a necessity. With the right partner, businesses can reduce risk, control costs, and focus on growth.