Open call for bold women tech founders in SA

The Aurora Tech Award is calling on female-led tech startups in South Africa to apply for the chance to secure up to R1,9-million in prize money.

South Africa’s tech ecosystem is growing fast, but women-led startups still face major hurdles with less than 2% of global venture capital funding going to female founders.

Locally, access to funding, mentorship, and networks remains a huge challenge for many women entrepreneurs striving to innovate and scale. This award offers not only substantial financial support, but also global recognition and valuable connections to help women founders break barriers and grow their ventures.

African innovators have won top honours in the past three consecutive years – proving that the continent’s talent can compete and win on a global stage.

With applications for 2026 now open, the Aurora Tech Award is determined to help close this gap. It invites visionary female entrepreneurs from South Africa and across the globe to put their ideas forward. Each year, this prestigious award celebrates women reshaping technology and driving meaningful social change in emerging markets.

The open call runs from 12 August to 12 November 2025. Female founders can apply online at www.auroratechaward.com.

To be eligible, applicants must have:

Founded or co-founded a start-up business that is led by a woman

Registered the business within the last five years

A working prototype, MVP or early clients

Be at pre-seed or seed stage

Total funding not exceeding R117-million. (including seed round)

Quarterfinalists (top 100) will be announced on 8 December 2025, followed by semi-finalists and finalists in early 2026. Finalists will join a tailored mentorship programme before the award ceremony scheduled to take place between March and April 2026.

“The Aurora Tech Award represents a springboard for bold female founders from emerging markets, including South Africa, who are building the future,” says Isabella Ghassemi-Smith, head of the Aurora Tech Award. “We provide funding, global investor access, mentorship, and the networks needed to scale ventures that can transform industries.”

Prizes:

R925 000 – First place

R370 000 – Second place

R277 500 – Third place

All finalists also gain access to a curated network of investors and strategic partners, inDrive’s global expertise, and resources to grow and fundraise internationally.